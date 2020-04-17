MoFPI extends deadlines for Mega Food Parks/food processing unit proposals

Read Article

The ministry of food processing industries (MoFPI) has extended the deadlines for potential promoters/investors who wish to submit Mega Food park proposals /Expression of Interest upto May 31, 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. MoFPI has also extended the deadlines for proposals for the creation / expansion of Food Processing & Preservation Capacities (CEFPPC) under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY).

The ministry has reviewed the status of implementation of the scheme. Based on the requests received from various investors/entrepreneurs, the closing / last date and time for submission of EOI / proposal has now been extended. Interested promoters / investors, willing to setup their food processing units, may submit their proposal/EoI through online portal (http://sampadamofpi.gov.in/cefppc/) on or before 11:30 pm on 31.05.2020 as per the modified CEFPPC scheme available on MoFPI website. The proposals received against this EoI will be approved subject to availability of funds under the scheme.