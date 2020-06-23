Modular chillers market to reach US$ 3.97 billion by 2027,| CAGR of 5.8%: Reports and Data

An increase in the demand for the energy-efficient solution in HVAC and refrigeration applications and increasing research & development efforts will drive the Modular Chillers market
Market size – US$ 2.52 billion in 2019, Market growth – CAGR of 5.8 per cent, Market trends – High demand from developing nations
The global Modular Chillers market is forecast to reach US$ 3.97 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is witnessing an expanded interest from the power generation industry because of its ability to cool and recover heat from the cooling module to increase the cooling system’s overall efficiency. They are ideal for space cooling and process cooling in commercial, residential, and industrial applications as they are dependable, cost-effective, and are available in water-cooled or air-cooled types ranging in size from 20 to 60 nominal tons each. Also, they are compact in format, energy-efficient, and flexible in function and can be connected to 12 units in parallel to increase the overall cooling capacity of the chiller systems.
The most significant advantage of modular chillers is ‘modularity,’ – which means when cooling requirements are low, and operators can shut down any unit and switch to any number of units when the need is high. The operators can, therefore, reduce downtime to zero hours, as all modules are highly unlikely to malfunction. Furthermore, modular chillers offer superior expandability by adding parallel modules with the currently installed chiller system when operators plan infrastructure expansion as their capacity can be increased. The water-cooled chiller uses the water and heat transfer fluids for cooling, making them very efficient compared to modular air-cooled chillers, which use only ambient air to cool. This has increased its demand in commercial and industrial applications for space and process cooling.
In the HVAC industry, the demand for modular chillers has gained momentum as it is lighter, more efficient, and lowers the required volume of refrigerant compared to other heat exchangers. Modular chillers are widely used for efficient heat transfer between the refrigerant and air in AC systems and heat pumps. Besides, modular chillers are used in residential and commercial refrigeration applications, due to compact design, lightweight, and lower hold-up volume. APAC is fostered to be the fastest-growing market for modular chillers, because of the densely populated areas like India and China. Increasing sales of HVAC systems and rising competition from the region’s commercial and industrial infrastructure fuel the market for compact chillers. Furthermore, increasing urbanization and the population are driving the demand for modular chillers in the HVAC systems.
The COVID-19 impact
As the COVID-19 crisis grows, manufacturers are rapidly changing their practices and purchasing priorities to meet the demand of a pandemic that has reduced the need for Modular Chillers. A sequence of both positive and negative shocks will arise over a few months, as producers and their vendors adapt to changing demands of customers. The import-export dependent economies of many regions look vulnerable, with an unfortunate global situation. Global Modular Chillers markets are reshaped by the impact of this pandemic when certain manufacturers either close down or decrease their production because of a lack of downstream demand. While some are having their production suspended as a precautionary measure by the governments of their respective nations to combat the spread of the virus. For certain countries, consumers are centered on being more regional by looking at the magnitude of the epidemic and the consequent actions of the national authorities themselves. In these situations, business dynamics in Asia Pacific regions were very dynamic, weakening regularly, making stabilizing themselves difficult.
Further key findings from the report suggest
- Based on type, water-cooled modular chiller generated a revenue of US$ 1.60 billion in 2019 and is expected to rise with a CAGR of 5.5 per cent in the forecast period, owing to its wide variety of applications in significant commercial locations, including corporate offices, schools, shopping malls, and hospitals, for cooling due to their superior performance.
- The commercial sectors generated a revenue of US$ 1.26 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.5 per cent in the forecasted period, owing to the growing usage in commercial buildings of modular chillers, due to the increasing demand in commercial facilities HVAC systems like hospitals, shopping centers, corporate offices, business institutions, and hotels.
- The power generation industry is the major contributor to the market in the year 2019, owing to the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions for residential applications.
- The Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2019. The consistent focus on the innovative and cost-effective measures of the regions, adopted in the area is driving the market. The Asia Pacific area controlled approximately 45 per cent of the market, followed by North America, which contains around 27 per cent market in the year 2019.
- Key participants include McQuay Air-Conditioning, Carrier Corporation, Ingersoll Rand, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Midea Group, Frigel Firenze S.p.A, Multistack LLC., Haier Group, and Gree Electric Appliances Inc., among others.
Market-O-Nomics
- Air-cooled modular chillers are expected to witness faster growth in the forecast period due to their compact size and low operating cost. The revenue generated by air-cooled modular chiller was USD 0.92 billion in 2019 and expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecasted period.
- The industrial sector generated a revenue of USD 0.74 billion of overall business based on the product in 2019, owing to stringent requirements imposed by the regulatory bodies on industrial buildings.
- Power Generation and Food & Beverage industries are the major contributors to the market, generating revenue of around 64.3% by value of their total business in 2019.
- Asia Pacific region a significant shareholder of the market, which contributed approximately 45.0% of the overall business of the market across the globe in 2019.
Competitive landscape
The players operating in the market have undertaken a number of strategies related to the market in the period 2017-2020. The key highlights are:
- In July 2019, In North America, Frigel Group had launched the compact 3FR air-cooled chillers for plastics processors. These modular chillers provide better control, flexibility, and an industry-leading energy efficiency ratio (EER) for users needing a smarter option for a wide range of processes, including blown film, injection and blow molding, and cast sheet/film extrusion applications.
- In July 2018, Aermec introduced a new water-cooled chiller, capable of providing greater energy efficiency. This new compact centrifugal mechanical chiller is light in weight, has a color touchscreen LCD user interface.
- In November 2017, the latest version of its AquaSnap ® 30MP chiller fitted with innovative technology was launched by Carrier Company, a U.S.-based manufacturer of heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration solutions. It is designed mainly in high-rise applications for cost-effective, quicker installation. This model is slimmer than the pre-existing model, which follows all ASHRAE 90.1 performance criteria.
Start-up traction
The industry offers numerous growth opportunities. Thus, a number of startups providing innovative products and technologies have been entering the market. Some of them include Krishna Techno Solution, Dry Chill Industries India.
In 2015, Krishna Techno Solution emerged as a major manufacturer of high-quality Industrial Customised Industrial Chiller, Air Chiller, Industrial Chiller, Ice Block Plant Machinery, and oil chiller. These are manufactured using the material approved for quality under expert guidance to meet the highest quality standards.
Deals landscape
Mergers and Acquisitions are an integral part of the Modular Chillers industry. Along with the companies operating in the market, other key market players have also been entering the industry.
- In March 2018, in Spain, Mitsubishi Electric Hydronics & IT Cooling Systems acquired Climaveneta chillers distributor of TopClima. This TopClima acquisition helps the company make efficient use of the business development of assets.
- In January 2018, Ingersoll Rand had purchased ICS Group Holdings, a major European manufacturer of HVAC systems. This purchase helps the company to care for a wide variety of clients and support its success in the European market.