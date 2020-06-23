Modular chillers market to reach US$ 3.97 billion by 2027,| CAGR of 5.8%: Reports and Data

The most significant advantage of modular chillers is ‘modularity,’ – which means when cooling requirements are low, and operators can shut down any unit and switch to any number of units when the need is high. The operators can, therefore, reduce downtime to zero hours, as all modules are highly unlikely to malfunction. Furthermore, modular chillers offer superior expandability by adding parallel modules with the currently installed chiller system when operators plan infrastructure expansion as their capacity can be increased. The water-cooled chiller uses the water and heat transfer fluids for cooling, making them very efficient compared to modular air-cooled chillers, which use only ambient air to cool. This has increased its demand in commercial and industrial applications for space and process cooling.

In the HVAC industry, the demand for modular chillers has gained momentum as it is lighter, more efficient, and lowers the required volume of refrigerant compared to other heat exchangers. Modular chillers are widely used for efficient heat transfer between the refrigerant and air in AC systems and heat pumps. Besides, modular chillers are used in residential and commercial refrigeration applications, due to compact design, lightweight, and lower hold-up volume. APAC is fostered to be the fastest-growing market for modular chillers, because of the densely populated areas like India and China. Increasing sales of HVAC systems and rising competition from the region’s commercial and industrial infrastructure fuel the market for compact chillers. Furthermore, increasing urbanization and the population are driving the demand for modular chillers in the HVAC systems.

The COVID-19 impact

As the COVID-19 crisis grows, manufacturers are rapidly changing their practices and purchasing priorities to meet the demand of a pandemic that has reduced the need for Modular Chillers. A sequence of both positive and negative shocks will arise over a few months, as producers and their vendors adapt to changing demands of customers. The import-export dependent economies of many regions look vulnerable, with an unfortunate global situation. Global Modular Chillers markets are reshaped by the impact of this pandemic when certain manufacturers either close down or decrease their production because of a lack of downstream demand. While some are having their production suspended as a precautionary measure by the governments of their respective nations to combat the spread of the virus. For certain countries, consumers are centered on being more regional by looking at the magnitude of the epidemic and the consequent actions of the national authorities themselves. In these situations, business dynamics in Asia Pacific regions were very dynamic, weakening regularly, making stabilizing themselves difficult.

