Minor Hotels signs two new properties in Doha

Minor Hotels, a hotel owner, operator and investor, currently with a portfolio of 536 hotels and resorts in 55 countries across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, South America, Africa and the Indian Ocean, has signed a management agreement with a private developer for two new properties in Doha, Qatar, to operate under its luxury Anantara brand and NH Collection brand.

Currently in the pre-opening phase, The Vyra Suites NH Collection Doha is a 228-key serviced apartment property located in West Bay, Doha’s prominent business district hosting much of the city’s most modern infrastructure. Situated amongst a plethora of commercial skyscrapers, large scale mixed-use developments and government entities, the new-build 44-storey property is comprised of 72 one-bedroom, 144 two-bedroom, and 12 three-bedroom apartments as well as a restaurant, coffee shop, fully equipped gym, indoor swimming pool, kids’ club, teens room, and a number of meeting rooms.

This will be the first NH Collection to launch in the Middle East and the first outside of the brand’s traditional areas of operation in Europe and South America. NH Collection hotels are conceived for discerning travellers, whether for business or pleasure, who are looking for strategic locations in core international destinations. The brand blends thoughtful attention to detail, outstanding services, premium innovative products, state-of-the-art technology and genuine local gastronomy.

Additionally, The Plaza Doha Anantara Hotel & Suites is under development in the Um Ghuwelina area of the city, approximately 15 minutes’ drive from Hamad International Airport. The 292-key property is envisioned to become an iconic luxury destination in Doha with its grand architecture and classical design and will offer 118 guest rooms and 174 apartment suites. The Plaza Doha Anantara Hotel & Suites will include a large food and beverage offering which includes multiple dining options and a fully air conditioned courtyard atrium anticipated to be the centrepiece of the property. Other facilities will include a spa and wellness area, a roof top infinity swimming pool and an indoor pool, a kids’ club, a fully equipped gym and a 1,200 square metre ballroom along with six other meeting rooms.

“We are very excited to announce these two upcoming hotels and to grow and launch our brands in Doha,” commented Dillip Rajakarier, CEO, Minor Hotels. “The combination of both Anantara and NH Collection, combined with our existing portfolio, will attract a diverse range of travellers and meet the market’s increasing demand for short and long term accommodation.”

Qatar’s capital city of Doha is becoming an established tourism destination growing significantly in popularity and is recognised as being part of one of the wealthiest economies in the world. In 2014, Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC) launched the Qatar National Tourism Sector Strategy (QNTSS), which provided the framework for the development of the tourism sector with the intent to increase its contribution to Qatar’s economy by 2030. With a winning bid for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and a national objective to diversify its economy, Qatar has been gearing up for expansion of its tourism sector with investment being channelled into infrastructure development and construction of hotels, malls, conference centres and entertainment attractions.

Minor Hotels currently operates 17 properties in the Middle East, including Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara, three Tivoli properties and one Oaks in Qatar, and has a further strong pipeline with many new properties under development in the MENA region.