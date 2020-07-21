Minor Hotels adds Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Dubai to its portfolio

Read Article

Minor Hotels, together with Seven Tides, has announced the launch of Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Dubai Hotel in the United Arab Emirates. Located in the Jebel Ali area of Dubai and in close proximity to the Expo 2020 Dubai site, the 396-key property and Ibn Battuta Gate complex are well known for the iconic gate design which has become a landmark sight in the city.

The hotel is situated opposite Ibn Battuta Mall, with the Dubai Metro close by allowing visitors to travel conveniently across the city, including being able to reach many of Dubai’s tourist highlights and business districts. Dubai Marina is also easily reachable, with its many attractions including Marina Mall, multiple dining options, sky diving and the beach. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is 30 minutes’ drive, with Dubai Al Maktoum Airport (DWC) also easily accessible and Abu Dhabi International Airport under an hour away.

Marking the second Oaks property in Dubai and the third in the UAE, Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate offers modern accommodation options for both business and leisure travellers. These include 352 guest rooms across three different categories, plus 44 suites. The three guest room types – Premier, Deluxe and Executive – are stylishly furnished with Moroccan influences, whilst the Suites have décor inspired by the explorer Ibn Battuta’s adventures across the world.

The 13 Family Suites offer 55 sqm of flexible space, with the 29 Battuta Suites providing a generous 85 sqm including living area and a spacious terrace with city views. The two, Two Bedroom Royal Suites, each an impressive 140 sqm, have two king bedrooms, a living and dining area, plus an outdoor terrace. All room types offer a 40-inch HD LCD television, complimentary wifi, tea and coffee making facilities and a bathroom with walk-in shower and separate bathtub.

Restaurants and bars at the property include Mistral, the all-day dining restaurant offering international cuisine and live cooking stations, Revo Café for freshly brewed coffee, pastries and healthy options, Moroc Lounge & Bar, a Moroccan-inspired terrace and lounge to enjoy sundowners and shisha, and a pool bar. Additional hotel facilities are a swimming pool and gym, a spa and a kids’ club, plus guests at Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate have complimentary access to the beach at a private beach club on Palm Jumeirah.

For business guests or those looking to organise events and celebrations, the hotel is the perfect venue for meetings of all sizes, with exceptional flexible spaces, the largest able to accommodate up to 350 guests. Pre-function areas both indoors and outdoors and a business centre further add to the picture.

Dillip Rajakarier, CEO, Minor Hotels and Minor International said, “We are delighted to add Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate to our portfolio of hotels and resorts in Dubai. With its close proximity to Dubai Exhibition Centre and the site for Dubai Expo, the property is perfectly situated to capitalise on this hugely significant global event, now rescheduled to a year later and therefore extending the opportunity further. We look forward to working with our partners Seven Tides, to build on the success of this impressive hotel.”

Abdulla Bin Sulayem, CEO, Seven Tides, said,“The Minor Hotels group is no stranger to Seven Tides, we have worked with them on a range of successful projects, including Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort. Having witnessed first-hand the success the group contributes to a property, I am confident this strategic decision to partner with Minor on Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate will allow us to adapt seamlessly to the parameters of the ‘new normal’.”

Recognised as a hotel owner, operator and investor, Minor Hotels currently operates 11 properties in the UAE across three hotel brands – Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas, Avani Hotels & Resorts and Oaks Hotels, Resorts & Suites – and a total of 18 properties in the GCC region. Minor Hotels and Seven Tides have an existing partnership in the hospitality market in Dubai, with Minor Hotels operating two properties owned by Seven Tides International – Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort since 2013 and Avani Deira Dubai Hotel since 2016. Oaks currently operates over 60 properties in five countries, including Oaks Liwa Heights in Dubai and Oaks Liwa Executive Suites in Abu Dhabi.