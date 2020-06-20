Ministry of Tourism dedicates webinar under ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ series to yoga & wellness

Read Article

Marking its support to International Yoga Day and recognising the importance of yoga in helping people deal with increased depression and anxiety due to disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Tourism, dedicated its webinar under ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ series on yoga & wellness.

Rupinder Brar, additional director general at Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, moderated the webinar, which brought together yoga gurus and philosophers of Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand to share the insights on how the ancient philosophy of yoga can help in leading a healthy, happy and stress-free life.

Dilip Jawalkar, tourism secretary, Uttarakhand and CEO, UTDB, “We are extremely grateful to the Ministry of Tourism for making us a part of this noble initiative. Currently, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, yoga is an important method to increase physical capacity. This time on 21 June, the theme of Yoga Day is “Yoga at home and yoga with family”. Since time immemorial, Uttarakhand has been known for its spirituality and wellness benefits and people across the world come here to practice Ayurveda, yoga and meditation. We are committed to provide best of health and travel experiences and we want to capitalize on the positioning of the state as the epicenter of the Global Wellness.”

The modules included a session on “Yogic philosophy, Yogsutra and the mind” which was addressed by Dr Chinmay Pandya, pro-vice-chancellor in Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar. In his session he spoke on how yoga affects the mind can help us control our thoughts, inspire positive thinking and keep us anxiety-free, thus leading to overall good health.

Dr Lakshmi Narayan Joshi, yogi from Rishikesh – the Yoga capital of India, also participated in the webinar. He elaborated on the healing techniques of Nadi Vigyan and specific traditional remedies inspired by the ancient sciences that can help to build immunity and counter the current viral pandemic.

Dr Bharat Bhushan, who learnt yoga during his growing up years in Goumukh, Uttarakhand also took a session on “Yoga – to boost our body’s immunity and build strength” and demonstrated the simple yoga asanas and breathing exercises that can help boost the body’s immunity and can be easily practiced at home.

Dekho Apna Desh is an initiative of Ministry of Tourism wherein it is organising webinars to offer tourism virtually and provide in-depth knowledge on several destinations in India along with information about the heritage of India.