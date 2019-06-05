Ministry of Food at Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks bags silver title at World on a Plate

Ministry of Food, the all day dining restaurant at Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks was recently awarded silver in the ‘Restaurant of the Year’ category at the World on a Plate event.

The outlet brings global cuisine to Bangalore with its well curated menu and food festivals, including Kashmiri, Thai, regional cuisines and street food classics.

Speaking about the honour, chefs from Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks gushed about the chance to meet one of the culinary heroes were proud to present the signature dish – Ghee Roast Boti, from the all-day-dining menu of Ministry of Food. “It’s a clever dish” remarked Marco who is known for his fiery feedback, offering the audience a chance to taste the dish.

World on a Plate is a culinary event that brings together chefs and gourmands from all across the country and the world on one platform, 12 different outlets competing to win the title of “Restaurant of the Year” .

Speaking about the recognition, Manish Garg, GM, Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks, said, “It’s indeed a great honour as well as a reflection of our food and beverage offerings at Hilton Embassy Golflinks, our culinary team lead by Chef Anand are really at par with the best in the world and this just goes to prove it. We take great pride in our unique promotions and events around gastronomy, The Grand Tour which we host for tables of 8 to 12 is one such way we promote a stellar dining experience.”

“We are looking forward to bagging the Gold next year and are focused on always plating up the best food for our patrons,” said Chef Anand, executive chef at Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks.