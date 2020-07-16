Microtel by Wyndham showcases innovative new prototype with first Moda opening

Read Article

Elevated, cost-effective design caters to drive-to travelers, looks to optimize operational efficiencies while rivaling midscale aesthetic and performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company with 9,300 hotels across approximately 90 countries, has announced the opening of the 63-room Microtel by Wyndham in George, Washington, the first hotel in the world to feature the brand’s innovative and highly efficient Moda prototype.

Centered on smart, minimalist design, Moda elevates the award-winning Microtel by Wyndham brand while streamlining the development process with thoughtful choices that not only help deliver a better guest experience but can afford developers the opportunity for large, incremental savings. The ultimate goal: midscale aesthetic and performance but at economy costs.

Originally designed with the understanding that cleanliness and efficiency are of increasing importance to travellers – now even more so in today’s environment -Microtel’s purposeful approach is creating strong interest from developers looking to add Moda to their portfolios.

Keri Putera, Microtel by Wyndham brand leader and VP – operations, said, “More than ever, development costs and return on investment are what matter most, which is why any developer looking to grow or diversify their portfolio needs to have Moda on their list. Inexpensive to build, designed for drive-to business and easy to clean and maintain, it’s a game changer in the new-construction space. We believe there’s nothing else like it.”

The Moda prototype was developed in collaboration with seasoned Microtel owners and award-winning architect firm, Hoefer Wysocki. Moda reduces Microtel’s total footprint by nearly 30 per cent versus the prior prototype and delivers more than 70 per cent of rentable space – one of the strongest rentable footprints in both the economy and midscale segments. The prototype includes a three-story and a four-story option, helping it meet the needs of most any location.

“As a seasoned commercial real estate developer who wanted to branch out into hospitality, I was incredibly impressed by the team at Wyndham and the Microtel Moda prototype. It’s a thoughtful design, punches above its weight-class when it comes to looks, is cost-effective and easy to build. It’s exactly what we were looking for,” said Caleb McNamara, Microtel by Wyndham George owner.

The Microtel by Wyndham George, the brand’s first hotel in the state of Washington, helps Microtel continue its expansion across the United States. Another Microtel by Wyndham featuring the Moda prototype is slated to open later this year in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Other markets under development include Destin and Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; Saint Rose and Chalmette, La.; Asheville, N.C. and Midland, Texas.

The Microtel by Wyndham Moda prototype builds on key learnings from the industry-leading design and construction practices of La Quinta by Wyndham and is an important step in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ new-construction growth strategy, focused on delivering long-term value and quality for owners.

Microtel by Wyndham is an award-winning chain of more than 340 economy hotels located throughout North America, the Philippines and China, the only all new-construction hotel in the economy segment.