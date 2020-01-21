Trending now

Mercure Vung Tau Resort opens in Vietnam
Latest Updates

Mercure Vung Tau Resort opens in Vietnam

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Nestled on the beachfront of Nghinh Phong Cape in southern Vietnam’s Bien Hoa Province, the recently opened Mercure Vung Tau Resort offers ideal weekend getaway with its breathtaking scenery and charming landscape.

Boasting 80 guestrooms, the seaside resort offers a choice of room categories including family suites, all equipped with rain showers, mini-bars, in-room safes and modern guest amenities. Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, the spacious beachfront guest rooms feature natural light perfect for the early risers to catch the sunrise or unwind for an evening sunset.

“Every Mercure is unique to its destination, so we are excited to introduce our first Mercure hotel in southern Vietnam to showcase the region’s natural beauty and heritage. With over 500 Mercure hotels globally, the brand has an extensive reputation throughout the world and the opening of Mercure Vung Tau will drive greater tourism in Vung Tau from long-haul markets to support domestic demand,” said Patrick Basset, COO of Accor, Upper Southeast & Northeast Asia and the Maldives.

The resort features an all-day dining restaurant offering a buffet and a la carte menu options. For light meals and homemade crafted beverages, two bars, including the Beach Bar and Lounge Bar serves a range of savoury snacks and refreshments throughout the day.

Guests looking to keep up with their fitness regime can make use of the fitness centre while the outdoor swimming pool set amongst lovely seaside gardens offers a refreshing swim. There is also a dedicated kid’s area where children can play and a private beach.

A former French colonial town, Vung Tau is a popular seaside escape nestled on a peninsula and surrounded by three sides around the ocean. In addition to its long beaches, the city is home to the former mansion of Indochina’s French governor and the Vung Tau Lighthouse atop Small Mountain.

“The opening of Mercure Vung Tau Resort is very special because the hotel boasts a fantastic location right on the seafront with a stunning landscape. It is only a short drive from Ho Chi Minh City, making it the perfect seaside weekend escape for residents and tourists to the popular southern city,” said Anthony Quin, GM, Mercure Vung Tau Resort.

