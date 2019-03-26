Trending now

Feed the Planet

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Our aim is to open 20 outlets…

People on the move

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

The Authentic dining experience

Unique car themed hospitality in Stuttgart

Latest Updates

Meluha The Fern observes world water day by organising an educational visit for team members

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

The green team members of Meluha The Fern, an ecotel hotel at Hiranandani Gardens Powai, visited the sewage treatment plant at Nirvana park, Hiranandani to observe the world water day on March 22, 2019. The educational visit was a part of the hotel’s efforts to educate its members about the importance of water recycling.

The wastewater of Meluha The Fern is treated at the off-site sewage treatment plant – Nirvana Park. Post-treatment, the water is reused in the hotel for flushing, gardening, etc.

Speaking at the occasion, Punish B Sharma, VP, operations, said, “It has been our constant endeavour to inculcate the value of natural resources to our team members as well as the general public. This activity was one of the many activities which we do as an environment-friendly hotel.”

Related posts

Carlson Rezidor expands in India

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Homegrown hospitality brand Rosetta by Ferns enters luxury timeshare segment, eyes west and south of India for portfolio expansion primarily

Akshay Nayak

Hyatt Culinary Challenge 2015 held across 10 Hyatt India destinations

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More