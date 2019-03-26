Meluha The Fern observes world water day by organising an educational visit for team members

The green team members of Meluha The Fern, an ecotel hotel at Hiranandani Gardens Powai, visited the sewage treatment plant at Nirvana park, Hiranandani to observe the world water day on March 22, 2019. The educational visit was a part of the hotel’s efforts to educate its members about the importance of water recycling.

The wastewater of Meluha The Fern is treated at the off-site sewage treatment plant – Nirvana Park. Post-treatment, the water is reused in the hotel for flushing, gardening, etc.

Speaking at the occasion, Punish B Sharma, VP, operations, said, “It has been our constant endeavour to inculcate the value of natural resources to our team members as well as the general public. This activity was one of the many activities which we do as an environment-friendly hotel.”