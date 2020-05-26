McDonald’s resumes delivery and drive-thru business in select states in North & East India

Read Article

McDonald’s has started its McDelivery and Drive-thru business in select states in North and East India. McDelivery is available at more than 50 McDonald’s restaurants across Delhi NCR, Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Haryana, while its dine-in facilities remains closed as per Government’s orders (detailed list below). Customers can also check the status of the restaurants doing deliveries to their locations at www.mcdindia.com.

McDonald’s has also opened its Drive-thru lanes in 17 of its restaurants located in Gurgaon, Noida, Punjab and Haryana. For additional safety to our customers, plastic shields have been added at our Drive-thru windows and all restaurant staff wear face masks at all times.

Since the onset of Covid-19, McDonald’s India (North and East) claims that it has been committed to the safety of its customers and employees. To help create a safe experience for everyone, McDonald’s has enhanced its standards of hygiene and cleanliness even further and introduced several additional measures:

Twice-daily temperature check : To ensure that people are fit to work, all McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India are measuring and recording body temperature of its staff, service providers as well as delivery riders on their arrival, and anyone with fever and flu-like symptoms is being asked to return/stay at home and seek medical assistance.

: To ensure that people are fit to work, all McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India are measuring and recording body temperature of its staff, service providers as well as delivery riders on their arrival, and anyone with fever and flu-like symptoms is being asked to return/stay at home and seek medical assistance. Masks and gloves : All restaurant staff wear masks at all times and appropriate gloves to ensure food is not touched by bare hands at any time.

: All restaurant staff wear masks at all times and appropriate gloves to ensure food is not touched by bare hands at any time. Physical distancing : Physical distancing measures have been implemented at the restaurants including the kitchen and delivery areas, using floor markers to help restaurant staff, delivery riders and customers maintain safe distance from each other.

: Physical distancing measures have been implemented at the restaurants including the kitchen and delivery areas, using floor markers to help restaurant staff, delivery riders and customers maintain safe distance from each other. Frequent handwashing and hand sanitisers : McDonald’s has implemented frequent handwashing practice at its restaurants to further strengthen personal hygiene of all its staff. Restaurants use 70 per cent alcohol-based hand sanitisers, which are available for everyone to use.

: McDonald’s has implemented frequent handwashing practice at its restaurants to further strengthen personal hygiene of all its staff. Restaurants use 70 per cent alcohol-based hand sanitisers, which are available for everyone to use. Frequent sanitisation of surfaces: McDonald’s has upgraded its sanitation protocol by introducing broad spectrum hospital-grade virucidal disinfectant to sanitize all frequently touched points/surfaces in the restaurants such as door knobs/handles, POS, credit card machines, counter tops, dining tables/chairs, Ronald benches, hand dryers, etc.