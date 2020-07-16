McDonald’s India – North & East partners with Swiggy to offer #FryItUpFridays

Read Article

McDonald’s India – North & East has partnered with Swiggy to make food ordering rewarding and to make the start of the weekend exciting with its #FryItUpFridays offer. As part of this deal, customers ordering their McDelivery on Swiggy will receive a free medium fries every Friday when they spend INR 350 and above (excluding delivery charges and taxes). The offer will be available July 17 onwards for a limited time period on the Swiggy app.

“We are excited to collaborate with Swiggy for this unique offer and hope to make Fridays even more exciting for our customers. Our goal is to provide value with the highest quality experience to our customers and play a part in making memories during these challenging times,” said, Robert Hunghanfoo, Head, CPRL (Connaught Plaza Restaurants operates McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India).

As part of its commitment to quality and safety in the current times, McDonald’s has introduced nearly 50-plus process changes to ensure a safe dine-in, delivery and take away experience to its customers.