McDonald’s India North & East adds ‘Chili’ burgers and Orange Fizz to menu

McDonald’s India – North and East has introduced two new ‘Chili’ burgers and Orange Fizz to its menu. The new burgers and drink are part of an all-day menu and are available through delivery and take-away counters at select restaurants in North and East of India.

The Chili Veg burger consists of a vegetable patty made with an assortment of vegetables – carrot, peas, French beans, potato and cabbage. The Chili Non-Veg burger features a grilled chicken patty cooked with garlic, green and capsicum. The patties in both the burgers are spiced up with a hot chili sauce made with red chilies, tomato, onion, garlic, pepper, soy sauce and vinegar, and are then drizzled with shredded onions and packed in a lightly toasted bun.

Orange Fizz is a tangy beverage with flavours of Mandarin and a hint of Red Chili.

“We are excited to bring the new Chili burgers and Orange Fizz to our customers in North and East of India. Our goal is to provide value with the highest quality experience to our customers by offering hot, fresh, great-tasting food,” said, Robert Hunghanfoo, Head, CPRL (Connaught Plaza Restaurants that operates McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India).

As part of its commitment to quality and safety in the current times, McDonald’s has introduced nearly 50-plus process changes to ensure a safe dine-in, delivery and take away experience to its customers.

The Chili range will be available for a limited time in the McDonald’s menu and will provide new excitement to the customers at affordable prices.