MBD Group receives three prestige awards by Radisson Hotel Group

MBD Group, India’s leading education and hospitality company has been honored with three prestige awards by Radisson Hotel Group (RHG) for its exceptional performance, impeccable hospitality and excellence in F&B services.

Radisson Blu MBD Hotel, Noida has been bestowed with “Pride of Ownership Recognition” & “Pride of Ownership” award. In the sixteen years of existence, Radisson Blu MBD has been rated as one of the most revered names in the hospitality sector and has been distinctly defined as a top-performing hotel in Delhi NCR with highest guest scores. The hotel is an epitome of bespoke luxury & unparalleled superiority in food & beverage services, bestowed with several prestigious awards under various categories.

Another big win at the awards ceremony was, Radisson Blu Hotel MBD Ludhiana conferred with the “Pride of Ownership Recognition” award. It is the second hospitality venture of MBD Group and the first 5-star luxury hotel in the region exuding seclusion, indulgence and comfort that stands apart for its wonderfully detailed and stylish interiors. The Hotel has award-winning food and beverage outlets like ‘Café Delish’ (All Day Brasserie), ‘Made In India’ (The Indian Restaurant), ‘RED’ (The Pan Asian Restaurant) and the spa and fitness club ‘Espace’ offers a range of relaxing treatments.

On the occasion, Satish Bala Malhotra, chairperson, MBD Group, said, “It’s a very proud moment for all of us at MBD as these awards reinstate Group’s commitment towards providing bespoke luxury experience and setting new milestones in the hospitality segment. I would like to thank each MBDian for their contribution and hard work towards this remarkable achievement.”

On receiving the awards, Monica Malhotra Kandhari, MD, MBD Group, said, “It gives us immense pleasure to win such distinguished awards from Radisson Hotel Group as these are a testament to the success of our efforts. At MBD, we have always believed in creating a benchmark in whatever we do and awards such as these are important cornerstones showcasing our performance and growth.”

Commenting on the win, Sonica Malhotra, joint managing director, MBD Group, said, “It is indeed an ecstatic moment for us at MBD Group to win such prestigious awards in recognition of our continued commitment to excellence, innovations & meticulous execution. These awards also testify the partnership and hard work of every MBDians. Awards such as these will serve as a valuable motivator for us to strive further and raise the bar in the quest for excellence.”