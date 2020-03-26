Mattress brand Serta introduces Ergo Bed in India

Read Article

Serta has recently launched its most innovative product in the Indian Market – ERGO Bed. These beds come with an adjustable base mechanism and the mattresses are made of superior 5 Zone pin core latex with high-grade specifications for optimal body support and comfort.

Crafted in the sleek European design the Ergo bed with advanced and improved technology allows you to choose your own style of comfort. The highly adjustable feature of the beds gives you the ability to switch your position to best suit your needs. With an easy push of a button, this bed will freely adjust to any position of activity you desire: you can dine on your bed, use your laptop, read comfortably, and lie down while watching TV, or simply relax and enjoy nice massages with different intensities and low levels of sound emissions.

Ergo beds are designed to provide a therapeutic experience. It features one-touch Zero-G technology. It will adjust your legs at a higher level than your heart, which will help to relieve pressure off of your lower back and promote better blood circulation. Because of their adjustable nature, these bed frames also offers health benefits like improved healing while decreasing the risks of swollen joints, heartburn, and back pain. It also has a one-touch flat button. This will return the base to the flat position easily and quickly.

With this foundation, you get a wireless remote that allows you to easily raise and lower the head or foot of the mattress without having to deal with cords.

The adjustable base and the mattress can also be bought separately.

The product comes with the 20-years prorated warranty and is available at Serta flagship stores and other leading multi-brand outlets in the States of Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.