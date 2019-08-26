Masterchef Sarah Todd launches Rhapsodie, rare jewellery inspired from culinary art

ZOYA from the House of Tata, presents Rhapsodie, an artistic collection characterised by delicate fluid designs and fascinating rare stones. It is inspired by the celebrated techniques of haute cuisine, reimagined into enticing forms of haute joaillerie. With an abstract interpretation of gourmet techniques such as dripping, brushing, layering, scaling, wrap and roll, pinch and fold, this summery collection redefines the rules of fine jewellery with versatile and wearable pieces, which are perfect for brunches and casual outings.

Celebrated interior designer Susanne Khan and Masterchef Sarah Todd joined ZOYA’s brand head, Amanpreet Ahluwalia at the launch of this exquisite collection. As a founder of India’s first and most unique design concept store, Charcoal Project, Khan’s focus on design and creativity found synergy with ZOYA’s own approach to creation of collections while Todd, an internationally acclaimed restaurateur and chef was the perfect match for the event with gourmet plating techniques being the focal point of Rhapsodie.

Todd demonstrated various gourmet techniques that have inspired the collection to Sussanne and guests present at the event. Post which, the guests also tried their hand at different plating techniques. The collection which is designed for a quintessential ZOYA woman and is an ode to her passion and creativity, features a stunning variety of chic yard chains, an array of playful rings and earrings, differentiated bracelets and exquisite pendants.

Todd said, “I am excited to be at the ZOYA collection launch. I admire the creativity and craftsmanship reflected in this stunning collection, Rhapsodie, which translates the rich and diverse techniques of gourmet, into exquisite works of art. It is a creative concept and we have tried to show some of these techniques here today that have inspired the beautiful designs in this collection.”

Concluded Ahluwalia, “Rhapsodie is a unique and artistic collection inspired from different techniques of gourmet. It is characterised by fluid designs and differentiated textures realised through exquisite craftsmanship. It also introduces an interesting array of precious stones in fine jewellery, which are not usually seen in India. Meant for a modern, erudite woman who is a connoisseur of art, this collection is a tribute to her love, her passion, her fire and her creativity.”