Mars releases limited first batch of new SNICKERS Peanut Brownie in US

The new SNICKERS Peanut Brownie features two individual squares, coated in the classic SNICKERS chocolate, with a luscious layer of caramel and a chewy peanut-brownie filling.

SNICKERS Peanut Brownie, a brand owned by Mars Inc, will launch in January 2021 in the US, but first, SNICKERS is offering fans the exclusive chance to get their hands on the limited first batch this summer. Fans can visit SNICKERSBrownie.com and follow the countdown to claim a free box of the new SNICKERS Peanut Brownie bars. Once the countdown clock hits zero, 1,000 boxes will be available, while supplies last. Fans who are quick enough to claim a box will get a taste of the exclusive first batch when it ships this September.

Josh Olken, brand director, SNICKERS, said, “SNICKERS and brownies are two of America’s favorite treats, and we know people love both for the deliciousness and comfort that they bring. So, what could be better than putting them together? We’re excited to release our exclusive first batch of SNICKERS Peanut Brownie for our biggest fans to taste. It’s sure to be a delicious treat that brings the ultimate satisfaction.”

SNICKERS Peanut Brownie will be available nationwide in US beginning January 2021 in Single (1.2 ounces), Share (2.4 ounces) and Sharing Stand Up Pouch (6.61 ounces) sizes. And for even more to look forward to, SNICKERS Peanut Brownie Ice Cream Bars will also be available beginning early next year.

