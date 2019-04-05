Marriott’s first ever food truck ‘Marriott on Wheels’ in India to cover six destinations over 40 days

Marriott International yesterday launched its first-ever mobile food truck – Marriott on Wheels – in India. Commencing its journey from Mumbai, the Marriott food truck will be seen travelling across six destinations in India, serving the guests with signature dishes and local favourites from Marriott properties in the respective cities. The food truck was flagged off in Mumbai by Craig Smith, president and MD, Asia Pacific, Marriott International and Neeraj Govil, area VP, South Asia, Marriott International along with actor and producer Saif Ali Khan.

Cruising through the cities of Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Lucknow, Pune, Madurai and Kochi, this food truck will be covering a distance of 6761 km over 40 days. Through this initiative, Marriott International aspires to manifest on the F&B strength of its brands – Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton and Aloft Hotels.

Spending two days in each city, the food truck will be stationed at some of the most popular hubs, such as, Food Truck Park in Ahmedabad, Sahara Market Plaza in Lucknow and Info Park in Kochi. Upon its arrival in the city, an executive chef from a Marriott property will be present on-board, serving a limited-time menu, specially curated for the food truck. Some of the dishes served on-board would include Mutton tikka quesadillas which will be available in Amritsar, Karaikudi chicken wings in Madurai and Kosha mangsho kathi roll in Pune to name a few.

Commenting on the launch of Marriott on Wheels, Govil, said, “We are proud to launch Marriott’s first ever mobile food truck in the country. Over the years, Marriott International Inc. has amplified its dominance in the F&B space with the help of chefs who have tremendous experience and skill. With culinary experiences driving the focus for Marriott this year, the launch of Marriott on Wheels is yet another initiative that showcases our strength and leadership in the F&B industry.”

As part of Marriott International’s commitment of reducing environmental impacts, eco-friendly items such as containers made of bagasse and glass water bottles will be used on-board Marriott on Wheels. This will be implemented not just in Mumbai but also across all the other six cities where the food truck will be present.