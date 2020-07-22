Marriott is named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion

The index, which scores companies from 0 to 100, is considered one of the most comprehensive benchmarking tools for disability inclusion in Corporate America.

He added, “I’m delighted that following an evaluation of Marriott metrics in the areas of culture and leadership, employment practices, community engagement and supplier diversity, we scored 100.

But he said the work isn’t done. “Working closely with the disability community, we are currently developing a “Room for All” initiative, where we’re exploring concepts for some of our room designs to dramatically improve the travel experience for guests with disabilities, offering new features such as voice-activated technology to control room temperatures or lights, for example, and room layouts that ensure mobility space for our guests who use wheelchairs'” he informed.

Sorenson said that Marriott was proud to participate in Disability: IN’s Supplier Diversity programme, “which links disability-owned businesses to us as we seek to further diversify our supply chains.”

For 30 years, the Marriott Foundation’s Bridges from School to Work programme has helped more than 19,000 young adults with disabilities find jobs in 12 cities nationwide with more than 4,800 employers, including the hotel company. And in 2019, it earned the Leading Disability Employer Seal from the National Organization on Disability.

Sorenson concluded by saying, “I want to thank Disability: IN and AAPD for today’s recognition. I hope, in some way, we can inspire other companies to join us in our continual efforts to improve our inclusion practices and truly welcome all.”