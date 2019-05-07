Marriott International’s ‘Tribute Portfolio’ brand debuts in India; Port Muziris opens in Kerala

Marriott International recently opened the first Tribute Portfolio hotel of South Asia, Port Muziris in Kochi, Kerala. The hotel marks the Marriott International’s fifth property in Kochi located at just 300 meters away from the Cochin International Airport. Tribute Portfolio unites a family of over 30 independent hotels across the globe. Each celebrates the sense of character and passion for captivating design, vibrant social scenes and for experiences that feel like the ‘real deal’.

The name of the hotel – Port Muziris is rooted in the history of the region. Much before everything, the Greeks, Romans, Jews, Arabs, and the Chinese knew Kochi’s neighbour, the port of Muziris, as a trading hub dealing in spices such as black pepper and cardamom. History’s true significance lies in the fact that Muziris — India’s most important trading port from 300 BC — assumes a larger-than-life significance and summons an unrivalled romanticism.

Commenting on this launch, Neeraj Govil, area VP, South Asia- Marriott International, said, “The addition of the Tribute Portfolio in Marriott International’s brand footprint for South Asia reinforces our continued focus on providing a diverse collection of prime, distinctive properties across high potential markets in the region. Port Muziris, a Tribute Portfolio hotel is set to exemplify the brand’s vision, offering travelers a unique blend of old-world charm and contemporary amenities, topped off with signature Indian hospitality. The hotel presents guests with the opportunity to spark connections and experience the taste of surrounding communities in the state of Kerala.”

“Port Muziris is going to add to the efforts to make Kerala a world-class tourism destination. I believe that it is where Kerala starts. The property’s uniqueness is visible through the soulful art spread across the property, the homely local food and the untypical rooms that bring out the vibrancy, vigor, and life of Kerala. At Twenty14 Holdings, we strive to keep our peerless hospitality growing by ensuring that each of our hotels is unique in its identity, intent, and immersion,” said Adeeb Ahamed, MD, Twenty14 Holdings.

The hotel features 54 artistically designed rooms, including three Executive Suites. The hotel design evokes the grandeur and is reminiscent of the heritage residences found in Kerala.

The hotel offers an exciting range of dining options, each with its own unique flavours and identity. With an aim to keep Kerala traditions intact, the all-day dining outlet Lila’s Kitchen serves locally-inspired dishes carefully curated by their chef, as well as international cuisine for guests from around the globe. Meanwhile, Kettle features a diverse selection of drinks complemented by local snacks and nibbles. To complete this holistic artistic experience, the hotel offers a swimming pool, pool bar, and fully-equipped fitness center. The property is also home to a flexible 3000 sq.ft. banquet and meeting space, which is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and MICE amenities, making it an ideal venue for intimate gatherings or quick business meetings.

An alluring feature of the property is the art that is on display at the hotel lobby, rooms, restaurants, banquet venues, and exterior. Artists with roots in the geography of Muziris and the larger Malabar Coast, living across the world in the present day, were handpicked to render the art compositions at Port Muziris. The high standard of décor reflects the re-imagination of Kerala. Rendering interesting and lesser-known facts about the region, the cultures, and the people into complex narrative images, the magical, exotic, and colourful compositions represent the layers of history revealing themselves in the present. In essence, the hotel’s art is everything about paying respect to the lost past and re-imagining it as a part of now.

“With travel to Kochi on the rise, we are happy to introduce Port Muziris a Tribute Portfolio Hotel to the city. Port Muziris has a rich history to share and is a vibrant growing community. We are confident that this new Tribute Portfolio hotel will provide a truly unique and dynamic experience to guests who are curious to discover and dig into the community,” said Harish Gopalakrishnan, GM, Port Muziris.