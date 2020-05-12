Marriott International’s group president of the Americas, David J Grissen to retire in the first quarter of 2021

Read Article

Marriott International yesterday announced that long-time senior executive David J Grissen (popularly known as Dave Grissen) has decided to step down from his position as group president, the Americas, towards the end of 2020 and retire from Marriott in the first quarter of 2021, after 36 years with the company. Grissen, who has been leading the company’s Americas business for the past eleven years, oversees all of the Americas’ lodging business comprising more than 5,640 properties and a work force of 160,000 people.

“It’s hard for me to picture a Marriott without Dave Grissen, someone who has been such an integral part of this company for so long,” said Arne Sorenson, president and CEO, Marriott International. “Dave is the consummate strategist with the mind of an operator. He is as equally skilled at driving successful implementation as he is at looking over the horizon to identify that next, new idea. Perhaps his most important legacy is the work he has done to champion leadership training and the impact that had developing new leaders and driving performance at our hotels across the region. We will certainly miss Dave, but I know that the next phase of his life will be as dynamic and meaningful as his extraordinary tenure here at Marriott.”

Grissen leads all aspects of the company’s biggest region, the Americas, which generates over two-thirds of the company’s fee revenues. Under Grissen’s leadership, Marriott’s Americas organisation has grown from 2,928 hotels to 5,640 properties today, with another 1,800 hotels in the pipeline. Grissen also has global responsibility for one of the company’s most acclaimed luxury brands, EDITION. Grissen started with the company as a division controller and has held a number of positions during his tenure with Marriott including: senior VP of Finance and Business Development; senior VP of the Mid-Atlantic Region; executive VP of the Eastern Region; president of the Americas; and, group president with responsibility for the Americas division and company-wide areas such as Global Operations.

“Dave and I started talking about his potential retirement last year, and we knew we would need time to prepare for transition,” said Sorenson. “Dave will be fully engaged with us until he steps out of his current role, which allows us to begin the work necessary to be able to fill the void he will leave.”