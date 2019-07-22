Marriott International’s Aloft Hotels launches Aloft Kathmandu Thamel, to be managed by India’s Shanti Hospitality Management Services

Share











Aloft Hotels, a part of Marriott International has opened Aloft Kathmandu Thamel in July, 2019. The hotel would be managed by Shanti Hospitality Management Services (SHMS), India’s leading hospitality management company.

As the first Aloft in Nepal, Aloft Kathmandu Thamel, joins the family of 161 Aloft branded hotels operating across 20 countries and territories around the world.

The hotel, scheduled to launch in the next month would have 167 keys and one full-fledged fine dining restaurant along with a 24×7 all day dining restaurant. Located just six kilometres away from the Kathmandu international airport, it is situated in the heart of the city. The property would also house a rejuvenating spa, an official banquet facility for conferences and other gatherings along with a temperature controlled swimming pool.

Aloft Kathmandu Thamel is conveniently located in the heart of Kathmandu’s commercial district, Thamel, which is a favourite with visitors and is also the city’s prime nightlife zone. Populated with bars, strumming away live music by cover bands, lively eateries serving Nepalese and international dishes and upmarket stores offering a great shopping experience, Thamel is the place to be in Kathmandu.

Aloft Hotels caters to today’s modern traveller who craves jet-setting style and a vibrant social scene at an affordable price. Urban-inspired design, accessible technology and innovative programming centering on music and F&B make Aloft unique to the traditional hotel landscape.