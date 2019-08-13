Marriott International unveils ‘Top 52 Restaurants and Bars by Marriott Bonvoy’ for curated F&B experiences in APAC region

Marriott International has unveiled the “Top 52 Restaurants and Bars by Marriott Bonvoy”, a curated F&B list showcasing the best of the best, one-of-a-kind dining experiences at unforgettable destinations across the Asia Pacific region. Throughout each week from August 7, 2019 to February 16, 2020, the top restaurants and bars of Marriott International hotels in Asia-Pacific will feature dining experiences, workshops, chef’s tables and other events to provide inspirations for food lovers to pack their bags for exciting, F&B-focused getaways.

Speaking about the initiative, Bart Buiring, chief operations services officer, Asia Pacific, Marriott International, said, “The astounding diversity of great cuisines here in Asia Pacific reflects the cultural importance of great, authentic food in this vibrant part of the world. At Marriott International, we are proud to be part of the incredible food landscape of Asia with our distinguished, talented chefs and bartenders, who are really the secret ingredients behind every restaurant and bar. We nurture the outstanding talent of our chefs and bartenders and provide them a platform for our guests access to truly memorable dining experiences.”

From the urban capitals of Bangkok and Shanghai to the tropical paradise islands of Bali and Phu Quoc, food lovers are invited to experience the exceptional flavours, breathtaking design and distinguished chefs and mixologists that make each place truly unique.

At The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, diners will discover secrets of mixing signature cocktails at a Mixology Masterclass at Ozone Bar, or learn how to make authentic dim sum with chefs at its two Michelin-starred restaurant, Tin Lung Heen. At Wan Hao at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, the art of fine Scottish whiskey will be elevated in masterful pairings with classic Cantonese cuisine. A hands-on cooking demo will deepen diners’ understanding about Nikkei cuisine at Henshin at The Westin Jakarta. Another not-to-be-missed experience is the Beef Omakase event at The Margaux Grill at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul, which explores the essence of wood fire grilling with premium beef or fresh seafood.

“Good travel is not complete without good food, and nowhere in the world is better suited for gourmet travel than Asia-Pacific. We are very delighted to present the Top 52 Restaurants and Bars by Marriott Bonvoy, a curated compilation of the best dining and lifestyle where members can savor year-round dining privileges and earn points at over 2,800 participating restaurants and bars even without a stay,” said Peggy Fang Roe, chief sales & marketing officer, Asia Pacific, Marriott International.