Marriott International unveils limited time save now, stay later offer

Marriott International yesterday launched a limited time offer curated specially for their hotels across South Asia. The guests can avail any of the three complimentary offers while making their bookings till June 30, 2020. Whether booking for leisure or business, guests can avail their stays from June 1 until June 30, 2021, the company said. One can also earn Marriott Bonvoy points with the booking of each stay.

A variety of holiday destinations are available, with over 90 hotels to choose from across India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Guests can opt for any of the following offerings, coupled with the flexibility to modify their reservation at any point in time.

Guest can use code ADR and choose from any of the offers while booking their stay via Marriott.com – Minimum 30 per cent off on the room rate across all hotels; Stay two nights and pay for one night; Stay three nights and pay for two nights.

In recognition of the current scenario, guests can request for contact-less room check-in along with the convenience of paying digitally. Marriott International has enhanced hygiene & sanitisation practices across all its hotels.