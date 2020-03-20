Marriott International to open a 100-villa The Ritz-Carlton branded resort in Maldives

Read Article

Marriott International has just announced an agreement to debut The Ritz-Carlton brand in the Maldives, with a 100-villa resort amid white sandy beaches. The property, to be called The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, is slated to open late 2020. The company signed the agreement with CPRC (Maldives) Private Limited, a member of Singapore-based Pontiac Land Group (“Pontiac Land”), which is developing the resort.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Pontiac Land in bringing the Ritz-Carlton brand to one of the world’s most famous travel destinations,” said Paul Foskey, chief development officer, Asia Pacific, Marriott International. “The development of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is a key part of our strategy to bring this brand to this exciting market.”

The property is ideally located at Fari Islands, in the North Malé Atoll of the Maldives, which is a 50-minute journey by speedboat or a 10-minute seaplane flight from Malé International Airport. The hotel features white sandy beaches, turquoise lagoons and coral reefs with marine life. Shaped by the Maldivian sun and shored by the Indian Ocean, guest villas at The Ritz Carlton Maldives, Fari Island are expected to range in size from one to three bedrooms, featuring the refined elegance and legendary service that define The Ritz-Carlton brand. The property is also expected to offer a choice of outstanding choice of culinary venues serving an array of international and local cuisines, in addition to a full suite of fitness and recreational facilities, including a signature Ritz-Carlton Spa.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is expected to be a part of Fari Islands, an archipelago that features three world-class hospitality brands inclusive of The Ritz-Carlton. Hotel guests are expected to have access to a picturesque Fari Marina – the archipelago’s communal beating heart. Built around a vibrant Beach Club, Fari Marina features charming boutiques, and a handpicked selection of dining options. Spaces have been designed by renowned architects from Studio Mk27 (by Marcio Kogan), Kengo Kuma & Associates, and Kerry Hill Architects, to bring about a delicate balance of serene and social.