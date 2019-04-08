Marriott International targets 1,000 operational properties by end-2020 in Asia Pacific

From the 15th Hotel Investment Conference – South Asia, Marriott International Thursday announced its continued expansion plans in Asia-Pacific with its 2020 vision – an aggressive target to have 1000 hotels open by the end of 2020. This vision also could create up to 50,000 more job opportunities for the region. In 2019 alone, the company expects to add close to 100 new hotels or close to 20,000 rooms in the region, with several brand debuts in Australia, Hong Kong, The Philippines, Nepal, and India. Marriott International’s portfolio in Asia Pacific currently encompasses over 710 properties in 23 countries and territories, operating under 23 of the company’s 30 global brands.

“The breadth and depth of Marriott International’s footprint means that we are able to offer travellers opportunities to experience more destinations, brands and experiences, especially through Marriott Bonvoy, our industry-leading travel program,” said Craig S. Smith, president and MD, Marriott International Asia Pacific. “As important as our size is our commitment to deliver seamless and quality experiences for our guests at on-brand properties. Today’s traveller demands authentic, personalised and transformative experiences, whether for work or for pleasure, as a way of broadening their individual horizons and achieving a deeper understanding of the world,” he added.

Marriott International is well positioned to capitalise on global travel trends in China, India, and Indonesia, three of the world’s four most populated nations, a statement issued by the company read. China continues to be the strongest growth driver for Marriott International in Asia Pacific, with more than 300 hotels in the pipeline. This accounts for more than 50 per cent of the company’s pipeline in Asia Pacific. This year alone, Marriott International targets to open more than 30 hotels in China, including the first JW Marriott Marquis Hotel in China, the 515-room JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong featuring six F&B outlets; and the first Renaissance Hotel in the Fujian province with the planned opening of Renaissance Xiamen Resort & Spa in the fourth quarter of 2019.

With its recent 100th Marriott International hotel milestone celebrated in 2018, India continues to be the company’s second fastest growth engine in Asia Pacific with more than 50 properties in the pipeline. Marriott expects to reach more than 30,000 rooms open in India by end 2023. Given India’s robust economy and rising middle class, the country continues to present exciting growth opportunities, leveraging strong demand for Marriott’s select-service brands and growing demand for its upper upscale and luxury portfolios. The company expects to debut the Tribute Portfolio brand in India, with the opening of Port Muziris, Kochi, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel slated for the second quarter of 2019.

Marriott International continues its growth momentum in the Pacific region, with 50 hotels anticipated to be open by 2020. Australia should see several brand debuts in coming years, including The Luxury Collection and The Ritz-Carlton. The Tasman, a Luxury Collection Hotel, is expected to open in Hobart in late 2019, and the 205-room The Ritz-Carlton Perth is slated to open in June 2019. Element Hotels, Marriott International’s eco-conscious brand, is expected to debut in Australia with the opening of Element Melbourne Richmond in Q3 this year.