Marriott International rolls out voluntary transition programme for associates in the US

Read Article

Marriott International today provided an update to the company’s global workforce on the continuing impact of Covid-19 on its business.

The Covid-19 pandemic is having a more severe and sustained financial impact on Marriott’s business than 9/11 and the 2008 financial crisis, combined, the company mentioned. From the first warning signs of this unprecedented event, the company took a number of steps to adapt and strengthen its business including reducing costs significantly and improving its liquidity. Today, Marriott informed its associates that the company will need to implement additional measures in light of the increasing likelihood that it will be some time before lodging demand and RevPAR levels recover. Specifically, the company informed above-property associates in the United States that furloughs and reduced work week schedules which began in April will be extended through October 2, 2020. Marriott is also rolling out a voluntary transition programme for on-property and above-property associates in the United States who may choose to leave the company to pursue other opportunities. Similar voluntary programmes are being considered in other parts of the world. Given the company’s expectation that prior levels of business will not return until beyond 2021, the company anticipates a significant number of above-property position eliminations later this year. The company is not able at this time to predict how many associates will be affected by these separations or any resulting charges or cost savings.