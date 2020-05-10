Marriott International ranks #1 on DiversityInc Top 50 List

Read Article

Hilton is a close second in the list that also includes food companies Hershey and Kelloggs

Marriott International was recognised as the #1 company for diversity across industries on the 2020 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list. The ranking also makes Marriott the highest-ranking hospitality company on the list for more than ten years and the only one to have achieved the top ranking. The company was also ranked on specialty “Top Companies” lists for Board of Directors (#4), Supplier Diversity (#5), and LGBT efforts (unranked list).

Dr David Rodriguez, Marriott International global chief human resources officer stated, “Being named #1 for diversity at this moment in history feels especially meaningful. It takes generations of inclusive leadership, deep commitment and conviction to create a culture of belonging where all associates are treated with dignity and respect. This culture has always been the foundation for our business of hospitality. Even during these incredibly challenging times, our associates have intensified their inspirational efforts to take care of their communities, guests and each other.”

Marriott’s success in the diversity and inclusion space is based on a 360-degree cultural approach encompassing results-oriented metrics and initiatives supporting associates, customers, suppliers and owners. This approach had led to signature accomplishments such as collaborating with leading human rights nonprofits on human trafficking prevention training and leveraging TakeCare, its award-winning employee wellbeing program, to advance the practice of diversity and inclusion in the modern workplace.

Marriott has consistently championed diversity and inclusion, maintaining one of the most diverse and inclusive workforces as a strategic business priority. The company has been recognised for its talent development programs with a long list of notable and lifetime achievement awards, including – Working Mother 100 Best Companies Quarter Century and Hall of Fame, Black Enterprise Best Companies for Diversity, a repeat LATINA Style Company of the Year, Asia Society Best Companies for Asian Pacific Americans, National Association for Female Executives (NAFE) Top Companies for Executive Women Hall of Fame, a Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, and have received a 100 per cent score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index for many years.

Rodriguez added, “At Marriott we believe in the fundamental human need for opportunity, community and purpose in the workplace. Our company is made up of people with many different identities and life circumstances, but we come together to serve our guests, community and each other – it connects us and is an enormous and exceptional source of pride.”

The DiversityInc rankings are determined by an objective methodology calculating factors such as Talent Pipeline, Equitable Talent Development (including commitments to mentorship and philanthropy), CEO/Leadership Commitment, and Supplier Diversity. The empirical data for the rankings is provided by a 300-question survey filled out by personnel at the participating companies.

THE 2020 TOP 50 COMPANIES FOR DIVERSITY LIST

Marriott International

Hilton

Eli Lilly and Company

ADP

Accenture

Mastercard

Comcast NBCUniversal

Abbott

TIAA

Toyota Motor North America

Wells Fargo

KPMG

Target

BASF

Northrop Grumman

Procter and Gamble

Cox Communications

TD Bank

AbbVie

Nielsen

The Hershey Company

Dow

Aramark

CVS Health

Humana

Southern Company

The Boeing Company

Sanofi U.S.

Exelon Corporation

General Motors

Allstate Insurance Company

Walmart Inc.

Medtronic

The Kellogg Company

KeyBank

Colgate-Palmolive

Randstad

AIG

Ecolab Inc.

U.S. Bank

JCPenney

Cigna

HP Inc.

McCormick & Company

Moody’s Corporation

United Airlines Holdings

AstraZeneca

HSBC

Centene Corporation

Capital One Financial Corporation