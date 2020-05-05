Marriott International raises US$920 mn in cash

Read Article

Marriott International today announced it has signed amendments to its existing co-brand credit card agreements with JPMorgan Chase & Co. and American Express. These amendments will provide the company with US$920 million of cash, further enhancing its liquidity, with US$570 million coming from Chase and US$350 million coming from American Express.

The US$570 million from Chase includes US$500 million of prepayment of certain future revenues and US$70 million from the early payment of a previously committed signing bonus under the co-brand credit card agreement. The US$350 million from American Express is for the pre-purchase of Marriott Bonvoy points and other consideration. In each case, the cash will be recorded by Marriott as deferred revenue and will be available for general corporate purposes.

Both amendments include extensions of the existing co-brand credit card agreements, so they continue to be co-terminus.

The company has also terminated the US$1.5 billion 364-day revolving credit facility commitment it announced on April 14, 2020, the capacity of which was substantially reduced as a result of the Series EE senior notes offering the company completed on April 16, 2020.