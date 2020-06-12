Marriott International partners with Zomato to make ‘Marriott on Wheels’ available in more cities

Read Article

Marriott International today announced “Marriott on Wheels” their home delivery service will now be available in more cities through an agreement with Zomato, an Indian homegrown company, that now stands amongst the largest food aggregators in the world. This association further expands and strengthens Marriott’s home delivery services across India, while making it a mutually beneficial tool that allows outreach and exposure to thousands of customers using the platform. Marriott on Wheels has also branched out into providing Corporate out-door catering services and Bento Box meals.

The partnership will start with close to 30 hotels, in cities such as Bengaluru, Gurugram, Delhi, Pune, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Raipur, Chennai, Kochi and Surat. Every hotel on board has curated a thoughtful and compact Marriott on Wheels menu consisting of their signature dishes, comfort meals and sinful favorites, that are safe and suited for consumption and secure deliveries. This facility will extend to additional cities, as more hotels join the service provider. Leveraging on the equity and outreach of Zomato, every meal delivery comes with the assurance of responsible and safe handling and packaging measures from start to finish with every order.

Neeraj Govil, senior VP, South Asia, Marriott International, said, “Revolutionising the way food delivery works and elevating the service elements, we have partnered with an established brand like Zomato. This will help us provide seamless end to end solutions that involve quality, speed with all the necessary protocols followed. There is a synergy of values between both brands and we believe the partnership will take our food delivery service under the ‘Marriott On Wheels’ program to the next level as we see the country opening up slowly”.

“We are happy to partner with Marriott International and feature Marriott on Wheels on the Zomato app. As consumers look for new ways to indulge and celebrate special occasions in the ‘new normal’, we believe this partnership will be important in rendering premium food experiences. Our focus would be on ensuring safe delivery so that our users can get a Marriott class food experience at their homes,” added Mohit Sardana, COO-Food Delivery, Zomato.

Zomato said it will execute contactless delivery on all pre-paid orders, which involve a delivery partner leaving the food at the doorstep rather than an in-person exchange. The company has facilitated masks for all its delivery partners and mandated the use of Aarogya Setu app. There would also be a sanitisation station as well as a temperature measuring station for Zomato delivery partners at all Marriott locations so that there is no lapse in food safety.