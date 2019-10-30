Marriott International opens second hotel in Surat

Marriott International and Auro Hotels announced their second hotel in Surat with the launch of the signature Marriott Hotels & Resorts brand the Surat Marriott Hotel. The property is conveniently located at just 15 minutes from the Surat Airport, and is 20 minutes away from the City Centre. Designed as a premium, full-service hotel, the Surat Marriott Hotel is a wonderful blend of contemporary style, warmth and sophistication.

The hotel offers 209 innovative and thoughtfully designed guestrooms with stunning views of the city and Tapti River, coupled with state-of-the-art facilities and services, the rooms provide an elevated standard of design and décor that reflect real comfort and style.

Commenting on this launch, Neeraj Govil, senior area VP, South Asia, Marriott International, said, “As one of India’s fastest growing cities, Surat is a high potential market witnessing a huge influx of business travel in recent times. We are excited to put our brand on our second hotel in this city in partnership with GJHM International who are pioneers in this business. The opening of the Surat Marriott marks the 119th addition to our portfolio in India. Our efforts stay focused in bringing international standards of hospitality with our offerings.”

The hotel has been a trend setter in Surat, be it introducing the best fine dining restaurants or catering to the late-night hunger pangs of its local ‘Surtis’ by serving delicious and superior quality ‘Laari’ food in an unparalleled ambience.

The hotel offers a range of dining options, Table 101- open to service all-day offers an indulgent buffet of Indian, Asian and Western favorites, alongside plentiful ala-a-carte options to choose from. The Surat Baking Company (SBC) offers the wholesome goodness of all things freshly baked. Enjoy a spread of breads/ muffins/sandwiches and pastries, paired with a collection of rich coffees and teas to choose from. This makes SBC an ideal place for a quiet business meet, or a catch up on your favourite book. Vintage Asia – brings the best of Pan-Asian cuisine to your table, with modern and signature delicacies, served and enjoyed both traditional and Teppanyaki style. The M Club – your unwind zone after a long days’ work. Relax in the company of good food & beverages and engaging conversations. The M Club caters exclusively to Marriott Bonvoy Elite members. Adding to the fitness quotient we have M Wellness- comprising of an indulgent Spa, a fully equipped, state of the art fitness center and a luxurious, open air pool.

Putting the hotel on the map in Surat with a banqueting space of 40,000 sq ft, guest can take advantage of a beautiful riverside backdrop and event spaces that come with abundant, natural lighting and flexible décor options. The multi-purpose venues will make this hotel an ideal choice of venue to host large conventions, socials and weddings on a scale previously not seen in the city.

“This exciting opening of the Surat Marriott Hotel is Auro Hotels’ second hotel opening in Gujarat, followed by the recently opened Courtyard by Marriott Surat. Auro Hotels also established Auro University in Surat, with the School of Hospitality Management offering a strong curriculum, creating a generation of high achieving leaders for the most dynamic and sought-after hospitality industry. We are very happy to be part of the Surat community and enjoy serving the educational and hospitality needs of South Gujarat”, said HP Rama, chairman, Auro Hotels.

Amit Mehta, area director & GM, Surat Marriot Hotel, said, “It’s a great time to be in Surat. The hotel is a landmark here and we are confident that the hospitality quotient of the city will double up with Marriott. We are excited to serve the city with our fresh and innovative offerings and up scaled hospitality.”

Rohit Saini, director sales, Surat Marriott Hotel said, “The market is buzzing with excitement right now with the ever evolving Hazira commercial belt. The influx of business travelers is to go up thanks to the rise in number of flights, connecting the city to metros like Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad.”