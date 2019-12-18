Marriott International opens Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata

Marriott International recently opened Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata, making this the latest addition to the more than 1,000 Fairfield by Marriott hotels across the globe. The brand-new hotel is set to bring the beauty of simplicity and warm hospitality to the urban city of Kolkata by delivering seamless experiences at a great price point.

“The opening of Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata marks another milestone for the growth of our mid-tier segment across India. We are confident the Fairfield brand will continue to further strengthen our offerings and extend our leading position in India with the reliability and consistency the brand is known for,” said Neeraj Govil, senior VP, South-Asia, Marriott International.

Located across the Biswa Bangla gate in New Town, and at the heart of Kolkata’s emerging IT hub, Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata houses 182 well-appointed guest rooms and suites. Flooded with natural sunlight, each room is designed to be smart and flexible, and is equipped with LED TVs, high speed Wi-Fi and comfortable furniture to propel productivity while on the road.

Guests can enjoy signature global cuisines at Kava, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant which also includes options aplenty for the health-conscious or delve into an array of sizzling bites and premium concoctions at Vertex, the hotel’s liquid restaurant. The hotel also features a fitness center including steam chambers and an outdoor swimming pool where guests can relax after a long day of work.

With over 6,000 sq ft of event space, Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata also offers three intimate meeting rooms, each equipped with new-age technology and flexible seating, making it an ideal venue to host business meets and small scale conferences. The sprawling banquet facilities at the ballroom, The Mangrove, allows for flexible set-ups catering to both elaborate and intimate settings, making it a venue of choice for weddings, corporate events and social gatherings.

Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata is located just 20 minutes away from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Kolkata Airport, and is within close proximity to various landmarks located within the city such as New Town Eco park which is an ecological garden and the first of its kind in the Eastern region of India. Other nearby attractions include Nicco Park and the Dakhineshwar Temple.

“We are excited to introduce the Fairfield brand to the eastern side of India with the opening of Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata,” said Abhishek Sachdev, hotel manager, Fairfield by Marriot Kolkata. “We look forward to providing a seamless and stress-free experience to our discerning guests in the ‘City of Joy’. We are certain that our rich legacy will be appreciated by the people of Kolkata, and that it will establish us as one of the most sought-after hotels in the city.”