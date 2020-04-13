Marriott International launches Rooms for Responders program

Read Article

With support from American Express and JPMorgan Chase, Marriott has launched Rooms for Responders, a US$ 10 million commitment in hotel stays for doctors and nurses who need a home away from home

The Rooms for Responders Program is only available to members of the hotel chain’s partner associations: American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) and Emergency Nurses Association (ENA). However, Marriott International is providing reduced rates to other emergency healthcare providers through its Community Caregiver Program.

The Rooms for Responders Program will provide free room nights to members of the American College of Emergency Physicians and the Emergency Nurses Association. This unique program was made possible by collaboration with Marriott’s bank partners – JPMorgan Chase and American Express. Available in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Latin America, the Community Caregiver Program offers room nights at a reduced rate to healthcare workers – regardless of their association affiliation.

Why did Marriott choose to partner with the American College of Emergency Physicians and the Emergency Nurses Association, as there are many other medical associations? Both the American College of Emergency Physicians and the Emergency Nurses Association have members who are on the frontlines in the war against COVID-19, given their focus on emergency medicine personnel and so was a natural partnership for the hotel group to launch the Rooms for Responders initiative. The hotel group is also working with other medical associations, governments and medical facilities to help them meet the needs of their healthcare workers.

Participating hotels were selected on the basis of their proximity to heavily impacted communities and the healthcare facilities that support them.

Additionally, through Marriott Bonvoy’s Giving Platform, guests can donate their Marriott Bonvoy points to relief organisations that are active in COVID-19 responses around the world and that Marriott is also supporting, including the American Red Cross, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, UNICEF and World Central Kitchen.