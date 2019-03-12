Trending now

Marriott International launches Courtyard by Marriott Siliguri

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Marriott International has recently launched Courtyard by Marriott Siliguri, the 17th ‘Courtyard by Marriott’ branded property to open in South Asia and the first in the East of India outside of Kolkata.

Located at a convenient distance from Bagdogra Airport, the property is surrounded by lush tea estates and offers scenic views of the Kangchenjunga ranges.

The property has 130 spacious rooms, modern meeting and conference facilities, and an eclectic mix of dining options. The hotel also boasts of a 4000 sq ft indoor and outdoor banqueting space, a swimming pool and a fully equipped fitness centre.

“The opening of the first Courtyard by Marriott in the East of India marks a great milestone for Marriott International. Marriott is globally renowned for its intuitive service and commitment to providing guests with truly enriching experiences. We believe this property will create a new atmosphere and be an integral part of this city’s growth story.” said Gaurav Singh, GM, JW Marriott Kolkata & cluster GM, Bangladesh.

“Opening of the Courtyard by Marriott Siliguri is the symbol of our commitment to beautiful Bengal. After the opening of JW Marriott Kolkata in 2016, it took us just two years to develop this property in Siliguri. I dedicate this new venture to the spirit of entrepreneurship of Siliguri and the entire North East India,” said Sanjay Jhunjhunwala, CEO, Mani Group.

Rohit Bajpai, GM, Courtyard by Marriott Siliguri said, “We are looking forward to catering to discerning guests from the entire North Bengal, Sikkim, the North Eastern states and our neighbours Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. Siliguri is strategically located in a unique international junction and has immense potential. Our team is confident the hotel will be recognised as the most stylish and sought-after property in Siliguri for stays, meets, and social events.”

