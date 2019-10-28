Marriott Executive Apartments, Mumbai introduces pet-friendly staycation packages

Electrifying, exciting and the ever-so dynamic city that never sleeps holds a charm which has enticed masses from all around the globe. There are times when the hustle and bustle of this city life gets to you and you crave for quietude and solitude alike. At times like these, you wish for a getaway and the best part about there being a breakthrough within the city limits is that you save on the luxury of travel time! Lakeside Chalet – Marriott Executive Apartments (MEA), a pet-friendly serviced apartments hotel in the vicinity of Powai focuses on guests staying for longer durations or those looking for a weekend getaway.

Each of the one and two bedroom apartments are designed in a way that is uniquely relevant to everyone. You may be travelling for business, for a family vacation, or simply to spend some peaceful time with your significant other to get away from the chaotic mandate life. These immaculately planned bedrooms offer an exclusive host of amenities like beautiful furnishings, marble bathrooms, premium bedding, complementary laundromats and fully-equipped kitchenette. You can enjoy dining at Crimson with its a la carte options from our all day dining menu.

Being a part of the same complex as Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel, guests get to avail the facilities of the gym, the pool as well as rejuvenating in the calming ambience at Quan Spa. Let your kids enjoy in the play room or allow yourself to enjoy a game of tennis in our outdoor court! You could also relax in peace by taking a walk with your pet in the beautiful, lush-green MEA lawns.

For all the pet lovers, MEA has launched pet staycation packages for you and your furry companions. Gift an opulent pet staycation to spend some quality time with your four-legged buddy and use this chance to build an even closer bond and create lifelong memories with your family and pets. A host of on-demand services like a special pet menu, a grooming session with a professional, dog-walker and pet-bedding facilities among other things.

For those who desire to experience fine dining in style, Renaissance Mumbai hosts some of the city’s most acclaimed restaurants and bars, renowned for delectable cuisines from across the globe. Relish Italian fine dining at Fratelli Fresh, lip-smacking Indian curries and Mughlai kebabs at Nawab Saheb, or indulge your taste buds in a bunch of international cuisines with a la carte options at our all-day dining Lake View Café and unwind at A Bar with its refreshing spirits and cocktails.