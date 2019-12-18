Marriott Bonvoy nominates Mohan Mahal in Top 52 Restaurants and Bars in Asia Pacific

Candle lit dinners are passé. Imagine a dinner setting illuminated by just the light of candles, reflecting in 3.5 lakh mirrors (approx) and a serene ambience created by live music & the mellow rhythm of dainty indoor fountains in the background; an absolute majestic experience for all romantiques. Words do not do justice to this extraordinary dining experience that Mohan Mahal unfolds at JW Marriott Jaipur Resort & Spa.

JW Marriott Jaipur Resort & Spa’s breath-taking restaurant Mohan Mahal has been nominated in the Top 52 Restaurants and Bars by Marriott Bonvoy. The “Top 52 Restaurants and Bars by Marriott Bonvoy” is a curated F&B list showcasing the best of the best, one-of-a-kind dining experiences at unforgettable destinations across the Asia Pacific region.

The Sheesh Mahal inspired Mohan Mahal honours the traditions and culture of Rajasthan, fusing modernity with heritage. The magnificent Mohan Mahal at JW Marriott Jaipur Resort & Spa is known for its candle light setting and mirror décor. The restaurant is illuminated only with soft flickering candles, the pictures of which are reflected in about 3.5 lac mirrors, lending a pristine atmosphere of refined elegance & setting the scene for an unforgettable special romantic evening.

To celebrate the nomination honour, the restaurant hosted a week long exclusive Rajasthani cuisine chef tables namely Royal Dining, for the food aficionados. The celebration featured dining experiences, workshops, chef’s tables and other exciting activities for people who love food with great ambience.

Highlighting the culinary prowess of Chef Rajendra Shekhawat, the extensive set menu at Mohan Mahal encompasses a variety of decadent Rajasthani delights like Papad ki Tokari, Mumal Kebab, Timater aur Pudina ka Nichod, Bhunao ka Paneer Papad, Moong aur Pudine ki Seekh, Keema Bati, Murgh Bajare ki Seekh, Haddiyon ka Kas, & Shikari Maas ki Tikki. There is also a plethora of options available for vegetarians like Malai Mirchi, Jungali Fali ke Kofte, Dana Methi aur Kismis ki Subzi, Jodhpuri Pulao Seasonal Vegetable, Gate ka Saag, Mangodi Hara Pyaz ki Subzi all paired perfectly with an assortment of Indian breads such as Khoba Roti, Bina Pani ki Roti, Sawa Ser ki Roti, Bejad ke Tikad and desserts like Moong Badam Halwa, Alwari Milk Cake, Mawa Kachori from the land of Nawabs.