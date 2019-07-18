Marriott Bonvoy brings Manchester United experiences to Asia Pacific

Share











Members of Marriott International’s travel program, Marriott Bonvoy can enjoy an exclusive series of experiences during Manchester United’s pre-season tour in Perth, Singapore and Shanghai. As part of the multi-year marketing partnership between Marriott International and Manchester United, over 130 million Marriott Bonvoy members can look forward to once-in-a-lifetime exclusive experiences with Manchester United players and legends – including the chance to travel on the team’s exclusive charter plane.

Speaking about the experiences provided to the guest under the Marriott Bonvoy programme, Alan Tsui, VP, digital, loyalty and portfolio marketing, Marriott International Asia Pacific, said, “With Marriott Bonvoy Moments, we are committed to offering differentiated and unique experiences that fuel the passions of our members. Our partnership with Manchester United drives our members’ passion for sports by providing VIP access to the games and opportunities to be closer to their sporting idols. Together with Marriott Tours & Activities, we offer approximately 120,000 experiences in 1,000 destinations available for purchase or by redeeming points, giving members more ways to redeem their points for travel, sports, music, and culinary experiences they are most passionate about.”

Unveiled earlier this year, the partnership between Marriott International and Manchester United allows Marriott Bonvoy members to look forward to creating unforgettable moments and receiving unmatched member benefits – including Manchester United experiences during the team’s visit to Perth, Singapore and Shanghai from today till July 25, 2019 through Marriott Bonvoy Moments. Marriott Bonvoy Moments gives members exclusive and VIP access to concerts, culinary experiences, premier sporting events and more — starting at only 1,000 points. Members may redeem their points for either fixed-price experiences or auction-style experiences.

Marriott Bonvoy would extend the following unique experiences to the member guests.

Manchester United’s Pre-Season Tour kick off in Perth, Australia – Marriott Bonvoy members can get closer to the action with access to exclusive experience with Manchester United Legends Bryan Robson and Denis Irwin and acclaimed chef Guy Grossi at Garum. During the matches against Perth Glory and Leeds United, members will enjoy a VIP hospitality experience within the VIP Sports Bar at Optus Stadium.

Manchester United Pre-Season Tour Match vs. Inter Milan in Singapore – Marriott Bonvoy members can enjoy a VIP hospitality experience in the Manchester United suite at Singapore National Stadium. Members will also have access to an exclusive experience with Manchester United Legend, Bryan Robson. In addition to a meet and greet, members can enjoy a local Mooncake making workshop with Robson and Executive Chef Bryan Wong from Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant.

Manchester United’s Pre-Season Tour in Shanghai – Already sold out, the ultimate fan experience will see two Marriott Bonvoy members experience the Manchester United Pre-Season Tour in Asia like a first team player by joining the team on their exclusive charter plane as they travel from Singapore to Shanghai. Additionally, they will have access to a Manchester United training session, have their pictures taken pitch side with a Club Legend and enjoy hospitality to the match against Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Other experiences available in Shanghai include training at the Manchester United Soccer School for children and adults with Dwight Yorke; as well as VIP hospitality at the match against Tottenham Hotspur F.C, which are still available to bid on.