Marico forays into organic products space with the launch of Coco Soul

Marico Limited, one of India’s leading FMCG majors has launched a range of vegan gourmet products under the brand name ‘Coco Soul’. The company claims that the range includes 100 per cent organic virgin coconut oil; 100 per cent natural virgin coconut oil, and 100 per cent natural infused variants of cold-pressed virgin coconut oil and Coco Soul Foods which include coconut spreads, coconut chips and 100 per cent organic coconut sugar; all made using coconut. The organic variants mark Marico’s first foray into the organic products space.

Coco Soul Infused Cold Pressed Virgin Coconut Oil is extracted with a ‘No-Heat Process’ or ‘Cold-pressing process’ which helps preserve vital nutrients, rich aroma and flavour of real coconuts, a statement by the company read.

Chef Kunal Kapur has expertly curated three infused variants that bring natural flavour and aroma to many cuisines. The Coco Soul Infused Cold Pressed Virgin Coconut Oil – Chilli Oregano is naturally infused with the extract of hot chilli and delectable oregano, which acts as a perfect partner to salads and pastas. The cinnamon variant is similarly infused with the extract of cinnamon and can be used in baking or as a top-up on shakes and smoothies. Infused with the natural extract of curry leaves and coriander, the curry coriander variant is best used to cook Indian dishes for an earthy aroma and palatable taste.

Coco Soul Foods offer a range of products made with simple formulation and without any preservatives or artificial flavours. It includes organic low glycemic index (GI) coconut sugar, coconut spreads made of 100 per cent natural ingredients without added sugar. High-protein peanut coconut butter and almond coconut butter is made in an unsweetened form with 100 per cent natural ingredients and high-fibre Coco Soul coconut chips made by only roasting without any frying.

Coconut spreads are offered in original, sea salt and cacao flavours while peanut coconut and almond coconut butters are available in crunchy and creamy variants. These can be enjoyed with breads, paranthas, crackers, or smoothies.

The Coco Soul Coconut chips are made using coconuts sourced from Thailand and are offered in four flavours- Thai chilli lime, caramel, original and chocolate. These can be consumed directly as a snack as well as sprinkled on meals.

Speaking on the launch, Sanjay Mishra, COO, India sales & Bangladesh business, Marico Ltd., said, “With Coco Soul, we have leveraged our heritage and experience with coconut as an ingredient to craft these truly inspiring products. We see an undercurrent of heavy demand for natural products that offer a focus on health. Coco Soul harnesses the benefits inherent in coconut and brings it to a range of products that aid wellbeing in more ways than one. Given our expertise in the health and wellness domain, we believe coconut as a superfood offers numerous health benefits and is a smart choice of vegan gourmet products for our consumers.”

The Coco Soul Virgin Coconut Oil range is available in 250ml, 500ml, one litre bottles along with a 500ml jar.