Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong to embark on six month renovation from August 2020

Read Article

Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong will embark on a six-month renovation programme commencing in August 2020 to upgrade and refresh the dining facilities located on the top floor of the Group’s flagship hotel.

The renovation will see Pierre Gagnaire’s Michelin starred restaurant close after a successful 14-year tenure, while Man Wah will be expanded into the space currently occupied by M Bar.

Prior to the start of the renovation, a variety of special menus and celebrations have been created to pay tribute to the popular dining venues. These include a Grand Finale Degustation Menu at Pierre and a Salute to a Legend eight course tasting menu at Man Wah on July 31, 2020.

Two-Michelin-starred French restaurant Pierre has been widely recognised as one of Hong Kong’s leading fine dining destinations since 2006. As Pierre Gagnaire’s pied-á-terre in the city, it is the place where gourmands go for outstanding modern French cuisine. “I am honoured to have been embraced by Hong Kong’s dynamic dining scene the past 14 years. It has been a remarkable journey and I will cherish the friends and memories that I have made,” said Chef Gagnaire.

To pay tribute to his tenure, Chef Gagnaire and resident Chef de Cuisine Jacky Tauvry have created a series of menus called Memoires of Pierre Gagnaire available for dinner until July 30, 2020. Guests are invited to experience his innovative food with a five-course, seven-course and nine-course dinner menu priced at HKD 1,688, HKD 1,988 and HKD 2,388 respectively. In addition, a Wine Not tasting menu will be offered for lunch every Saturday in July. Guests will be able to choose the three-course menu at HKD 888 or a five-course menu at HKD 1,288, paired with premium wines selected by the resident sommelier.

A fond farewell will take place at The Grand Finale on July 31, 2020 featuring a nine-course dégustation menu showcasing Pierre’s best-loved dishes which includes a glass of Krug champagne. Priced at HKD 4,988, each guest will receive a book by Chef Gagnaire as a keepsake to take home.

Michelin-starred Man Wah, often referred to as Hong Kong’s most beautiful dining space, has been delighting guests with its exquisite Cantonese fare since 1968. The ambience is reminiscent of an imperial court and its award-winning signature dishes have earned the restaurant an undeniable reputation.

Man Wah’s Executive Chinese Chef, Wing-Keung Wong, will highlight the restaurant’s illustrious heritage by serving an All Time Favourites tasting menu, alongside his Signature Celebration menu until July 30, 2020. Chef Wong’s signature dishes will be featured on a five-course set lunch menu and an eight-course set dinner menu priced at HKD 888 and HKD 1,688. Guests will also have the option to taste history with the All Time Favourites eight-course dinner menu priced at HKD 3,288.

Fans of Man Wah are welcome to join the last night before the restaurant temporarily closes its doors on July 31, 2020. The evening will consist of a Salute to a Legend eight-course dinner tasting menu which includes a glass of Krug champagne and is priced at HKD 3,388.

Guests who book over the coming weeks will be the first to receive an invitation to an exclusive tasting when Man Wah reopens in January 2021, with a refreshed look and a new menu showcasing the next generation of time-honoured Cantonese cuisine.

As a final send-off for M bar, a menu of its most popular cocktails over the years will be offered until July 30, 2020. And on July 31, 2020, guests are invited to the Lights Out at M bar event commemorating its last evening which will offer delectable canapés and DJ entertainment at a price of HKD 688 per person, including a glass of Krug champagne.

“We are sorry to say goodbye to Pierre Gagnaire, and would like to thank him for his exceptional and inspirational cuisine over the last 14 years. At the same time, we are delighted to introduce both new and refreshed dining experiences for our guests and loyal fans, and we very much look forward to unveiling these concepts in the New Year,” said Pierre Barthes, general manager and area VP, Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong.

Details on the new 25th floor concepts will be unveiled later in the year.