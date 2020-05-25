Manbeer Choudhary: Haryana government is actively supporting the industry for speedy recovery

Read Article

Inheriting the family legacy of being born in the lineage of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Manbeer Choudhary, chairman and MD, Jewels Group of Hotels – joined the Indian Army and served the country for 25 years including his four years tenure in J&K before venturing into tourism industry. Being the founder president at Hotel & Restaurant Association of Haryana (HRAH), the army-personnel turned hotelier while speaking about the situation of the hospitality industry in the state, voiced that the state government has been working tirelessly towards tackling the situation at hand. “Haryana Government has been sensitive towards the economic crisis this lockdown has created and has been steadfast in boosting the state’s economy by providing automated approvals to essential industries. Guidelines for the hospitality industry in the state are in line with the central government directive. There is regular communication from the state government to the HRAH and the hotels. The government has been supportive of hotels and restaurants which are undertaking social initiatives and community service. Understanding the need to start business operations, the government has now allowed the functioning of restaurants for home delivery services. As a member of the hotel fraternity of the state we respect the decisions of the state government and understand that all the measures are being taken are necessary.”

Having developed and operating Noor Mahal, Karnal – a 5-star hotel that emanates heritage architecture and is spread over an expanse of 10 acres, Choudhary while speaking about the challenges faced by the company, said, “Similar to other hospitality organisations we are also going through a complete shutdown of all commercial activities. Apart from suspended leisure travel traffic, a major part of our business comes from MICE events and weddings which have been cancelled or postponed until the situation comes under control. This is a financial setback for us and for the hospitality industry, but we fully support the government’s decision for imposing the lockdown for the safety of people. Fortunately our efforts have paid off in keeping our invaluable team together in these difficult times. We are a closely-knit group committed to stay together and contribute towards the wellbeing of our society.”

“We are optimistic about our prospects in the post-Covid-era. Domestic hospitality industry is expected to pick up traction before international travel, and travellers would prefer trusted and familiar hotels compared to exploring unfamiliar ones. Through the years we have been able to build brand equity as a trusted hospitality brand and repute of prioritising the needs of our guests over everything else. We expect to be one of the preferred locations for leisure travellers, MICE events and weddings even post lockdown, recovering quickly and smoothly from this situation,” informed Choudhary optimistically.

Explaining the measures taken by the group to ensure the safety of all the stakeholders, Choudhary expressed, “We are strictly following the hygiene and cleanliness advisory and guidelines issued by the government. During the lockdown we are conducting awareness sessions on Covid-19 and regular training sessions for the whole staff. We have always prioritised cleanliness, and now we are frequently sanitising every nook and corner of the hotel and will continue to do so once we open our doors for our guests. Our housekeeping staff has been trained to follow high-standard hygiene protocols and will take utmost care to implement it. As responsible corporate members we will ensure the comfort of our guests without compromising their safety.”

While hoteliers are acting diligently to retain the crumbling MICE and wedding markets, to reinstate consumer confidence and to help the market rise back to normalcy, Choudhary said that for the post-lockdown revival it is essential that a strong foundation of brand equity has been built in the past. “By our efforts and commitment in delivering excellence with warmth we have strengthened our relationships with our customers and we are positive that these efforts will reap benefits in future. Apart from MICE and Weddings, we are also a preferred destination for family staycations and millennial travellers looking for immersion experiences. We expect these two categories to also generate a lot of traction in the future,” he concluded.