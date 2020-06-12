Madhya Pradesh re-opens State Tourism Development Corporation Hotels

Read Article

Madhya Pradesh has reopened its State Tourism Development Corporation Hotels, Resorts and many private hotels at tourist destinations for tourists and hoteliers, allowing tourists from within the country. Madhya Pradesh Forest Department has also issued a circular regarding re-opening of National Parks from June 15, 2020. National Park’s Buffer Zone will remain open during monsoon season.

Speaking on the same, Sonia Meena, IAS, additional MD, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, said, “Madhya Pradesh being into Inbound Tourism promotion is very strong with its domestic tourism products, wildlife is one of them. Opening up tourist attractions would also give a sense of “returning to normalcy”. We see great potential after re-opening our destinations like wildlife, heritage, pilgrimage, leisure, and adventure tourism opportunities.”

“Following the Health protection, safety and hygiene guidelines. We have sanitised and fumigated our premises. We are ensuring all hygiene and social-distancing norms and SOP issued by the Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India,” a statement by the tourism board read.

The first segment of the travellers MP is looking to attract are people from within and neighbouring states coming to visit the tourist destinations, a statement issued by the tourism board read. Madhya Pradesh is surrounded by five states and is accesible by car from neighbouring states. The board said that the state has a good road network that connects major tourist destinations in the state. To begin with, people will start taking small / weekend tours with 3 / 4 Days itinerary and for them, our state could be the choicest tourism destination having several interesting tourism attractions.

Madhya Pradesh offers an assortment of attractions. The state boasts of a forest area cover of approx. 77,700 sq kms (Approx ¼ of the total land area) filled with Sal Trees & Bamboos. It has numerous wildlife hotspots with 11 National parks & 24 Wildlife sanctuaries such as Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary and Chambal Ghadiyal Sanctuary. The UNESCO World Heritage sites at Khajuraho, Bhimbetka & Sanchi are the iconic sites in the state. Madhya Pradesh has re-gained the tag of being “The Tiger State of the Country” by having maximum Tiger count (526) in the state.

Madhya Pradesh is not only home to two Jyotirlingas Mahakaleshwar and Omkareshwar. Burhanpur, Bhopal, Gwalior and Mandu are some of the beautiful architectural sites, whereas lndrasagar, Gandhi sagar, Tawa and Bargi are the water bodies. Cultural events like Khajuraho Dance Festival, Mandu Festival, Orchha Cultural Festival, Tansen Festival are some of the annual tourism promotional festivals to attract tourists from all walks of life.