Lords Hotels & Resorts to open new hotel in Guwahati, Assam

Lords Hotels & Resorts has recently added a new property in Guwahati, Assam. To be launched under the ‘Eco Inn’ branding, the property is expected to commence operations after the implementation of brand standards and refurbishment.

Lords Eco Inn will feature well-appointed rooms, multi-cuisine restaurant and a banquet hall. The property is at a distance of 22 kms from Guwahati Railway Station and walking distance from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Airport.

Commenting on the occasion, Pushpendra Bansal, COO, Lords Hotels and Resorts, said, “Guwahati is a gateway to seven sisters in North East and increasingly emerging as a commercial and tourism hub. We see immense potential for business and leisure tourism in Guwahati and are proud to introduce Lords Eco Inn in this region.”

Bhuban Pradhan and Rinchin Droma, promoters of Lords Eco Inn, Guwahati jointly stated, “It is indeed a pleasure for us to partner with Lords Hotels and Resorts to introduce the first Lords Hotel in North East Region of India. We are proud of the team that has been put together and are confident that our guests are going to be delighted every time they step into this property.”