Home > Latest Updates > Lords Hotels & Resorts resumes operations with heightened precautionary measures
Latest Updates

Lords Hotels & Resorts resumes operations with heightened precautionary measures

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Lords Hotels and Resorts has resumed operations with heightened precautionary measures. The group has elevated its standard operating procedures through its new initiative “Karona safe Rahona Safe”.

Commenting about the initiative Pushpendra Bansal, COO, Lords Hotels and Resorts said, “We upgraded our standards, practice, technology and tools as per the new Government guidelines. We are also spacing our employees and avoiding staff gatherings. We have implemented multiple recommendations in our hotels and across the organisation in accordance with guidelines published by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSAAI).”

The enhanced protocols include social distancing, contactless check-in, sanitisation, in-room dining, thermal screening of guests and alloting room to the guest after 48 hours of the previous check-out to mention a few.

In addition to these measures, the hotel group said that it has also designated a Covid warrior who oversees that all the systems set are in place. The warrior also solicits guest’s feedback on how the hotel can further fortify efforts to their satisfaction.

