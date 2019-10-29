Lords Hotels & Resorts inks new property in Vyara, Gujarat

Lords Hotels & Resorts has recently signed a new property in Vyara, Gujarat. The property was signed on October 15, 2019 and is named as “Lords Club and Resort – Vyara”.

Lords Club and Resort at Vyara will engage guests in one of the finest vibrant hospitality in India. Guests can access seamless meeting and conference services at fully appointed venues; experience a heaven of relaxation and pampering at the spa; workout at the well-equipped gym and fitness center; have a soothing swim in the swimming pool; or have fun with family and friends of all ages at the game zone & discotheque; relish scrumptious food at multi cuisine restaurant; discover elegant halls and outdoor venues for celebrating special days and above all feel the true sense of relaxation in the 55 ingeniously designed rooms and suites.

The property is located at a distance of 52 Kms from Surat International Airport and four kilometers from Vyara Railway Station. It is in proximity to famous destinations like Jalvatika Garden, Gaytri Mandir, Vyara fort, Mayadevi Waterfall Temple, Padamdugri to mention a few.

The promoters KD Jain, Anmol Choriya & Vinay Choriya jointly commented, “There was a need for branded hotel of this caliber in this location and we found Lords Hotels and Resorts to be the best partner for the project.”

“Vyara has emerged as a vibrant destination thus offering tremendous scope for hospitality industry to grow,” said Pushpendra Bansal, COO, Lords Hotels and Resorts.

“We welcome Lords Resort and Club into the Lords family and are confident of its success once it is launched,” concluded Rishi Puri, sr VP, Lords Hotels and Resorts.