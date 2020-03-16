Lords Hotels and Resorts to open Pemaling Lords Inn in Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh

Read Article

Lords Hotels and Resorts has recently signed a new property in Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh. To be launched under ‘Inn’ branding, the property is expected to commence operations after implementation of brand standards.

Pemaling Lords Inn will feature 24 well appointed rooms and a multi cuisine restaurant. The property is located at West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Dirang is a mesmerising halt on the way to Twang. The pleasant weather, scenic beauty, rich culture and comfortable accommodation options here make it a much-favored town for tourists, particularly for those who want to take an overnight halt on their way to Tawang.

Commenting on the development, Pushpendra Bansal, COO, Lords Hotels and Resorts, said, “Dirang welcomes you with snow-capped mountains, gushing streams and lush greenery. We see immense potential for leisure tourism and are proud to introduce Lords Inn in this region.”

Buban Prasad, promoter, Pemaling Lords Inn Dirang, said, “There was a need for branded hotel of this caliber in this location and we found Lords Hotels and Resorts to be the best partner for the project.”

Rakesh Mathur, director and principal advisor, Lords Hotels and Resorts, informed, ”Arunachal Pradesh is a growing market and is witnessing an escalating demand for quality accommodation. Lords Hotels and Resorts aims to bridge this gap by offering its True Value hospitality.”

Vikas Suri, sr. VP, Lords Hotels and Resorts, said, “We are delighted to expand our presence in North East with first property in Guwahati and now the second one in Dirang. We believe that this hotel will deliver notable experience to our guest.”