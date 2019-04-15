Lords Hotels and Resorts saves 4284 units during Earth Hour

Lords Hotels and Resorts participated in the world-wide ‘Earth Hour’ movement – turning off the lights at all its properties in India and Nepal. As the world clock struck 8.30 pm local time on March 30, the company’s employees and guests participated in this symbolic lights-out event.

Speaking on this, Pushpendra Bansal, COO, Lords Hotels and Resorts said, “The participation in this year’s earth hour is a powerful reminder that people want to connect to earth to protect the health of planet for a safer future.”

“We saved a combined total of 4284 units, which would be enough to power 214 rooms for a day,” said Rishi Puri, VP, Lords Hotels and Resorts.