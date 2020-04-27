Lords Hotels and Resorts provides meals to the underprivileged and needy

Read Article

Amid testing times of coronavirus, Lords Hotels and Resorts has initiated to extend a helping hand towards the under-privileged and healthcare workers who are combating COVID-19. The group has opened up its hotels for nursing staff, vulnerable populations and anyone fighting the spread of coronavirus. For the underprivileged and the migrant workers who are adversely impacted by the outbreak with no means of livelihood, Lords Hotels and Resorts is providing them with hygienically cooked meal boxes.

Talking about this initiative, Pushpendra Bansal, COO – Lords Hotels and Resorts, said, “In these time of great crisis doctors and medical staff are providing their unconditional support spending considerable time away from family risking their safety to save lives and stop the spread of COVID, we owe them our gratitude.”

The hotel company is ensuring to maintain hygiene levels and safety measures in a bid to contain the spread. Besides, all the chefs and housekeeping staff at the hotels have been directed to maintain personal hygiene.

Other measures such as checking the temperature of every guest, increasing the frequency of cleaning rooms, public areas are continuously followed at all the hotels.