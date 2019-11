Lords Hotels and Resorts organised Marathon – Run for Unity on October 31 to mark the birth anniversary of India’s first deputy PM Sardar Vallabhai Patel. The objective of this Marathon was to keep ourselves fit and our city clean.

Plogging was carried out on the streets and beaches keeping in vein with Swach Bharat mission of PM Narendra Modi. More than 850 employees across India participated in the marathon pledging towards keeping the city clean and green.