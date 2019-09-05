Lords Hotels and Resorts opens SK Lords Eco Inn in Ahmedabad

Lords Hotels and Resorts celebrated grand opening of its boutique hotel, SK Lords Eco Inn at Ahmedabad on September 1, marking its 23rd property in Gujarat. The hotel is an ideal destination catering to both business and leisure traveller with its setting and offerings.

SK Lords Eco Inn Boasts of 30 guest rooms with a multi cuisine restaurant and pillarless banquet hall of 5000 sq ft. The hotel is located near Navrangpura which is a very popular destination in Ahmedabad. Navrangpura is also known for the numerous banking institutions. Entrepreneurs and major brands frequent this area as it is also the commercial capital of Gujarat.

The inauguration ceremony was followed by lighting of lamp by Jayntibhai Faliya – promoter, SK Lords Eco Inn and Pushpendra Bansal – MD, Lords Hotels and Resorts.

Commenting on this launch Bansal said, “Gujarat is India’s most exciting destination and an ideal stage for our continued expansion. We are expecting SK Lords Eco Inn to capture significant part of business tourist visiting Gujarat.”

Faliya added, “We are pleased to be associated with one of the most reputed hospitality players in Gujarat. It is with both trust and its success record in developing and managing hotels that we see Lords Hotels & Resorts to be apt for SK Lords Eco Inn’s growth.”