Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

People on the move

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

Latest Updates

Lords Hotels and Resorts opens SK Lords Eco Inn in Ahmedabad

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Lords Hotels and Resorts celebrated grand opening of its boutique hotel, SK Lords Eco Inn at Ahmedabad on September 1, marking its 23rd property in Gujarat. The hotel is an ideal destination catering to both business and leisure traveller with its setting and offerings.

SK Lords Eco Inn Boasts of 30 guest rooms with a multi cuisine restaurant and pillarless banquet hall of 5000 sq ft. The hotel is located near Navrangpura which is a very popular destination in Ahmedabad. Navrangpura is also known for the numerous banking institutions. Entrepreneurs and major brands frequent this area as it is also the commercial capital of Gujarat.

The inauguration ceremony was followed by lighting of lamp by Jayntibhai Faliya – promoter, SK Lords Eco Inn and Pushpendra Bansal – MD, Lords Hotels and Resorts.

Commenting on this launch Bansal said, “Gujarat is India’s most exciting destination and an ideal stage for our continued expansion. We are expecting SK Lords Eco Inn to capture significant part of business tourist visiting Gujarat.”

Faliya added, “We are pleased to be associated with one of the most reputed hospitality players in Gujarat. It is with both trust and its success record in developing and managing hotels that we see Lords Hotels & Resorts to be apt for SK Lords Eco Inn’s growth.”

Share

Related posts

Venuepick partners with OYO Rooms

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

MRP, other details mandatory for products sold online

Mohit Rathod

IHS GmbH announces change of ownership

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More