Lords Hotels and Resorts opens new property in Nepal

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

 

Lords Hotels and Resorts recently opened their 60-room property, Diyalo Lords Plaza Birgunj – Nepal. This property is equipped with all the amenities hence making the property ideal for both leisure and business travellers visiting Raxual or Birgunj.

Diyalo Lords Plaza Birgunj features contemporary rooms and suites; business center; four conference rooms; three F&B outlets including a bar, multi-cuisine restaurant & roof-top dining; spa; gym; pool, and a casino.

The inauguration ceremony was followed by lighting of lamp by Sherbahadur Deuba, ex prime minister of Nepal. The felicitation was done by Pushpendra Bansal – COO, and Rishi Puri – VP, Lords Hotels and Resorts.

