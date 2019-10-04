Trending now

Lords Hotels and Resorts opens Max Lords Plaza, Goa

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Lords Hotels and Resorts launches Max Lords Plaza, a world class hotel built to treat all types of travelers to Goa. This beautiful hotel is equipped with 116 contemporary rooms, business center, conference room, board room, lawns, multi cuisine restaurant & bar, spa, gym and a swimming pool.

Commenting on the occasion Pushpendra Bansal, COO, Lords Hotels & Resorts, said, “We are delighted to expand our presence in the very popular tourist destination in India. Max Lords Plaza is located near the serene Varca beach and popular tourist spots in South Goa”. The unit like all other Lords Hotels would also follow the company ethos of being ‘True Value’ and offer its guest great prices while ensuring no compromise on world class facilities, services and amenities.”

Jude Couto, promoter,  Max Lords Plaza stated, “Strategically located in South Goa near Varca beach, this new age hotel will offer amenities which will target business and leisure traveller as well as the local corporate segment.”

“Max Lords Plaza’s modern amenities and ideal location suitable for larger events and weddings also will surely impress the most discerning traveller,” concluded Rishi Puri, senior VP, Lords Hotels & Resorts.

